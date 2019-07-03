Fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) have restricted debris burning (outdoor burning) starting July 2.
People who burned this spring should go check on their piles to make sure they are fully extinguished. While there are no restrictions at this time, we urge people to be careful with campfires and check for restrictions before recreating in Montana. Visit firerestrictions.us for more information.
Fireworks are prohibited on all state and federal classified forest lands. Fireworks are also prohibited inside Missoula City Limits.