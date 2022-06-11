Missoula County Parks and Trails Steward Awards to be held June 16

The Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board and the Missoula County Board of County Commissioners will present the 2022 Missoula County Parks and Trails Stewards Awards on Thursday, June 16. The awards ceremony will recognize the Veterans and Families of Seeley Lake (VFSL) at 1:30 p.m.

This ceremony is open to the public and will be hosted by the Veterans Memorial Garden, located just off of Highway 83. The annual award recognizes individuals and organizations who have dedicated years of service to creating and improving public facilities across Missoula County.

VFSL was founded in 2012 and has continued civic work of the disabled VFW Post 7992 and Ladies Auxiliary. The organization has played a vital role in community advocacy efforts and stewardship of local parkland. The group has recently completed improvements at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

This project at the Veterans Memorial Garden was conceived in 2020 by Darryl Wolery of VFSL. A gazebo was built over memorial plaques to ensure care and protection from weather for longer periods of time.

The long-standing monument at the Veterans Memorial Garden and the recent addition of the gazebo are a reminder of the selfless acts of community service from this organization.

The Missoula County Parks and Trails Steward Award has recognized previous recipients for critical on-the-ground efforts supporting parkland and trail networks throughout the county. A list of past recipients can be found at bit.ly/3QdRZpo.

For more information or questions, contact Parks and Trails Project Specialist Jackson Lee at 406-258-4719 or jlee@missoulacounty.us.

