Missoula County passes budget with slight property tax increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners adopted Tuesday the county's budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which includes a slight increase to property taxes to fund costs and programs relating to equity, affordable housing, criminal justice reform and sustainability.

The county's budget for the 2021 fiscal year includes $170.7 million in overall revenue, with $54.4 million in property taxes.

Under the new budget, Missoula County residents with a $350,000 home who live outside the city limits and only pay county taxes will pay an additional $14.36 per year in property taxes, and homeowners within city limits with a home of the same value will pay $9.92 more per year. All property owners will have different total tax bill impacts depending on the taxing jurisdictions in their location.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick said in a budget meeting last week that he thinks the tax increases are "really doable" despite the economic hardship COVID-19 has placed on some residents, and noted that the increases reflect yearly inflation.