Missoula County passes budget with slight property tax increase

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners adopted Tuesday the county's budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which includes a slight increase to property taxes to fund costs and programs relating to equity, affordable housing, criminal justice reform and sustainability.
The county's budget for the 2021 fiscal year includes $170.7 million in overall revenue, with $54.4 million in property taxes.
Under the new budget, Missoula County residents with a $350,000 home who live outside the city limits and only pay county taxes will pay an additional $14.36 per year in property taxes, and homeowners within city limits with a home of the same value will pay $9.92 more per year. All property owners will have different total tax bill impacts depending on the taxing jurisdictions in their location.
Commissioner Josh Slotnick said in a budget meeting last week that he thinks the tax increases are "really doable" despite the economic hardship COVID-19 has placed on some residents, and noted that the increases reflect yearly inflation.
"This is a very economically tough time for a lot of people," Slotnick said in a Thursday meeting. "It was really important to us not just to make sure that our values were exercised and reflected in this budget and to make sure that we continue delivering a high level of services ... but that we also don't put an undue burden on people who are having a tough time right now."
County Chief Financial Officer Andrew Czorny said Missoula County is working with the state to get CARES Act reimbursements for COVID-19-related expenses, and he said the county will not raise taxes for any of those expenditures.
The proposed budget includes funding for a number of new initiatives, including about $70,000 for a study to develop a county strategy to address affordable housing, about $100,000 for equity work that would include a new hire to evaluate the county's systems, and $37,500 for solar panels at the Missoula County Detention Facility, which consumes the most electricity of all county buildings.
The budget also includes a number of items related to criminal justice services and reforms, including $15,000 for staff in a new department the county is creating that will combine the work of Relationship Violence Services and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, $50,000 for the mobile crisis team, and about $20,000 for a data analyst to ensure that criminal justice reforms are data-informed.
Czorny said homeowners living outside city limits pay more in county taxes because they are paying for county roads and the county-only portion of the Missoula City-County Health Department budget. But property tax bills for homeowners outside the city limits are generally less overall because they do not include city taxes, Czorny said.
Property tax bills can also vary depending on the mills levied by a particular school district, which commissioners also approved Tuesday, along with budgets for the county’s public schools.
Homeowners in most school districts will not see significant increases in mills, but residents of districts that passed bonds may see more substantial increases, County Superintendent Erin Lipkind said.
Homeowners within the DeSmet School district will see pay an additional $47.53 this year on a $100,000 home, due mostly to a new building bond passed by voters, as well and an increase in the special education permissive levy, which does not require voter approval.
Bonner Elementary will see an increase of about $19.71 per year on a $100,000 home, also due primarily to a special education levy. Public school districts in Montana can pass a special education permissive levy to pay for costs associated with students who have excessive special needs, such as a student who needs one-on-one aid, Lipkind said.
Other districts, such as Target Range Elementary, will only see about a $1.20 per year on a $100,000 home. Seely Lake Elementary will see a decrease of $1.08 per year on a $100,000 home.
