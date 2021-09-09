Missoula County passes FY22 budget, discusses COVID relief funding

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday morning to adopt a $173.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022.

The budget is $7 million more than this year's budget, which is approximately a 4.2% increase.

In a meeting Thursday afternoon, the board also discussed what to do with its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Unlike the city of Missoula, the county is holding a separate hearing to decide how to spend its share of ARPA money, approximately $23 million.

Missoula County's expected budget revenues are $171 million, with $59.4 million coming from property taxes. Another large chunk of $91.4 million comes from permits, intergovernmental payments, licenses and service charges.

"It's been a long process," Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said. "We start this process many, many months prior to a day like today and believe it or not we will be rolling into thinking about the 2023 budget before you know it."