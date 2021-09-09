Missoula County passes FY22 budget, discusses COVID relief funding

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday morning to adopt a $173.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022.
The budget is $7 million more than this year's budget, which is approximately a 4.2% increase.
In a meeting Thursday afternoon, the board also discussed what to do with its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Unlike the city of Missoula, the county is holding a separate hearing to decide how to spend its share of ARPA money, approximately $23 million.
Missoula County's expected budget revenues are $171 million, with $59.4 million coming from property taxes. Another large chunk of $91.4 million comes from permits, intergovernmental payments, licenses and service charges.
"It's been a long process," Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said. "We start this process many, many months prior to a day like today and believe it or not we will be rolling into thinking about the 2023 budget before you know it."
Average taxation values increased by an average of around 15% due to reappraisals by the Montana Department of Revenue, according to budget documents released by the county. Property value increases will help the county cover increases in its budget, county officials said. Property owners will see an increase in the county portion of their taxes based on those higher property values.
Reappraisal values will also impact residents' total tax bills, as the portion of taxes for the city of Missoula and Missoula County Public Schools will also increase.
The county plans to use $2.8 million in cash savings from prior years to fund one-time projects. The final budget data does not include money related to COVID-19 expenditures — the county spent $14.18 million on costs associated with the pandemic in fiscal year 2021.
The county reviewed over 100 new requests this year and declined $2.6 million in new spending, Missoula County Budget Analyst Amanda Henthorne told the commission.
"That's not a process that is taken lightly," Henthorne said. "I counted it up and we spent about 70 hours between department meetings and request meetings and reviewing requests to make those decisions this year."
ARPA funding
Missoula County will receive a total of $23 million in ARPA funds and opened a public hearing to discuss how that money will be spent.
The county is splitting ARPA funding into five categories — supporting public health response, addressing economic impacts, replacing public sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers, and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.
There are also other, uncategorized projects for the ARPA money.
The county is looking to spend $965,700 to support public health, $473,000 toward mental health services and $400,000 to expansion at the animal control shelter. It will also be used to hire a full-time epidemiologist in FY23 at an annual cost of $84,000.
The county is pushing to spend $2.641 million to address negative economic impacts. It has proposed to upgrade HVAC systems at the health department and detention facility at a total cost of $2.3 million, and add a full-time ARPA grants administrator at a cost of $213,200. It was not clear if this would be annual expense, or until the ARPA money has fully been spent.
An additional $1.133 million is set aside for infrastructure projects.
Uncategorized items include spending $7 million on homelessness, housing and support while $12.851 million would be set aside for mental health. Additionally, an ARPA budget presentation said the county would give its public works department $2.88 million.
The money set aside for public works would go toward matching ARPA grants from a state program targeting water and sewer projects, Missoula County Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury said. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has yet to release which projects will receive state ARPA funding.
