Missoula County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

"We have so much vaccine," Leahy said. "We have slipped from not enough vaccine and heavy demand to too much vaccine and not enough uptake ... They're available all over the community and our rates of vaccine uptake are really good, but it's not high enough to give us herd immunity."

A Partnership Health Center clinic on Monday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds that was slated to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine went on with the Moderna vaccine instead, the AP reported.

Missoula County asked residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination to contact a health care provider.

Appointments in Missoula County for first-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available this week. Nearly one-third of county residents are fully immunized, the health department said, and almost 53,000 have received at least one dose.

Also on Tuesday, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order prohibiting state-sponsored vaccine passports. This means the state will not require a vaccine to access any state services or facilities or ask a person to divulge whether or not they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

It would also prohibit businesses in Montana from requiring proof of vaccination to gain access or entry to their premises or use their services.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

