Missoula County pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced a potential shift in COVID-19 mitigation requirements and that it would pause usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in news releases on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.
At Thursday's Missoula Board of Health meeting, the health department will ask for COVID-19 requirements to be switched to recommendations, which would give flexibility for businesses to adopt their own rules.
In the Monday evening release, the health department said it would also ask to shift face covering requirements to recommendations once 60% of Missoula residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This is projected to happen around May 11.
The health department cautioned that the threat of the disease is not over and precautions, such as social distancing, should still be observed.
"We are counting on when it goes to recommendations, that those norms will stay in place until we get that vaccine rate up higher," Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said.
On Tuesday, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration, administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was halted due to the development of blood clots in an extremely small number of people. The vaccine requires just a single shot, as opposed to the two-shot doses offered by Moderna and Pfizer.
More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered, according to the Associated Press. Six cases of a blood clot developing due to the vaccine have been recorded, all in women between age 18 and 48.
According to the CDC, 900,000 Americans have blood clots each year. The pause in Johnson & Johnson administration is partly because there is no protocol in place to treat these blood clots specifically from the vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more convenient, since it requires just a single dose. Partnership Health Center, for example, was able to vaccinate some of Missoula's homeless with a single dose and not have them worry about getting a second booster shot.
"At least temporarily, we're losing some of that convenience. The pause itself is just highly precautionary," Leahy said. "When you get a question about something, even if it's very rare, you don't want to administer it until you get those questions answered and issued new guidance.
"Some people that are already concerned about vaccines, that might frighten them, while others it may be less so."
The health department said this will not a create a vaccine supply and demand issue in Missoula County.
"We have so much vaccine," Leahy said. "We have slipped from not enough vaccine and heavy demand to too much vaccine and not enough uptake ... They're available all over the community and our rates of vaccine uptake are really good, but it's not high enough to give us herd immunity."
A Partnership Health Center clinic on Monday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds that was slated to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine went on with the Moderna vaccine instead, the AP reported.
Missoula County asked residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination to contact a health care provider.
Appointments in Missoula County for first-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available this week. Nearly one-third of county residents are fully immunized, the health department said, and almost 53,000 have received at least one dose.
Also on Tuesday, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order prohibiting state-sponsored vaccine passports. This means the state will not require a vaccine to access any state services or facilities or ask a person to divulge whether or not they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
It would also prohibit businesses in Montana from requiring proof of vaccination to gain access or entry to their premises or use their services.
