Missoula County places Fairgrounds bond on November ballot

Missoula County voters in November will have the chance to vote on a $19 million bond supporting the Missoula Fairgrounds and Glacier Ice Rink.

The Missoula County Commissioners unanimously approved a measure to place the bond on the November ballot during a meeting Thursday.

Eighteen public commenters spoke in support of the bond during the meeting. No one spoke in opposition.

The $19 million general obligation bond, if supported by voters this fall, would fund improvements to the Fairgrounds including a new livestock and horse center for youth agricultural education, as well as a third ice sheet.

The public-private partnership would also incorporate a $3 million revenue bond and $5 million from private fundraising.

It would cost Missoula County residents approximately $7.34 a year per $100,000 of taxable home value.

Supporters included 4-H participants and parents, as well as hockey players, ice skaters and curlers. They ranged from regulars using the space for more than 20 years to those younger than 20 years old.

“We are here together today to advocate for a space that we have grown up in and now begin to grow out of,” said Beatrice Erickson, a young figure skater. “We need more space and in turn believe that it will benefit our community as a whole, not simply us.”

Echoing Erickson was Maurice Austin, described by his wife as a “59-year-old rink rat.”

Tearfully, Austin told the county commissioners, “These people all here are family. I don’t have any. They are it.”

Commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier were moved to support the bond by the overwhelming presence of proponents Thursday.

“We’ve heard today from folks from Seeley to Lolo, to Potomac, to Evaro, to Frenchtown, to Turah and all places in between, including the Heart of Missoula,” Strohmaier said. “I think you all have made a pretty compelling case how this bond and these facilities will potentially benefit all of Missoula County residents, and I look forward to putting the question to the voters in Missoula County whether they want to move forward with this.”

The public was more divided by a separate issue the commissioners examined Thursday — a pair of petitions related to Bitter Root Road in the Miller Creek neighborhood.

Petitioners first submitted a road alteration petition for Bitter Root Road in the hopes of establishing a public access point to the Bitterroot River.

Then their opponents submitted a petition for the county to abandon the road.

Proponents hoped the original petition would increase accessibility to the Bitterroot River for recreation. Opponents pointed to the presence of private property located along the road.

The discussion Thursday hinged around the question of whether “substantially equivalent access” exists in other nearby locations.

“This petition is about the public and our neighborhood having the right to use a public access to a public property,” said Haugan Drive resident Stacy Hunter.

Oxbow Cattle Company owner Bart Morris contended the road alteration would impede his business, which is bisected by the road in question.

“The best thing we can do for the future of our community is to abandon this wagon road and protect the resources we currently have by not putting an access point right through the middle of it,” Morris said.

He pointed to the existence of 25 other access points along the Bitterroot River, including four within 4 miles of the Bitter Root Road location.

But petitioner Larry Evans felt these alternative access points do not fit the definition of “substantially equivalent access.”

“As someone who is now experiencing the effects of COVID, I assure you a mile-long hike does not constitute equivalent access,” said Evans. “It may be argued that to suggest such a hike is discriminatory to those with even minor disabilities such as myself.”

Opponents also cited potential issues including traffic, crime and environmental degradation.

“This (part of the river) is a little gem in the Missoula area that would be gone if the public access were to go through,” argued Reuben Frey, a self-proclaimed “public access proponent” who nonetheless opposed the alteration petition.

After Hunter raised concerns about Commissioner Slotnick's relationship with Morris, Slotnick recused himself from the discussion around the two petitions.

The next step in the petition process is a second site visit on Aug. 9.