Missoula County plans for Phase 1B+ within a few weeks; UM looks to start variant testing

With COVID-19 vaccine allocations a continual issue, Missoula County is hopeful it will get to Phase 1B+ in the coming weeks.
The county said on Thursday that it has opened up vaccine appointments to more individuals in Phase 1B, specifically for those under age 70 with qualifying medical conditions such as cancer and Type 1 and 2 diabetes.
Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr told the Missoulian on Friday that approximately 85% of individuals who fit the Phase 1B category have yet to be vaccinated.
"Because of that, we're trying to hold back a little so that those folks have an opportunity to get signed up for a vaccination appointment prior to opening it up to a whole other, larger group of people," Farr said.
Appointments for vaccines have filled up extremely quickly and Missoula County is the second-largest health jurisdiction in the state. With a limited supply of vaccines and a large demand, the process has been slow and, for some, frustrating.
"If we're doubling the number of people that are eligible for the vaccine, it's going to cause even more frustration because there's that many people that are trying to get vaccinated and we're trying to work through the governor's vaccination plan, which basically is, when you get to the end of 1B, then you go on to 1B+," Farr said. "We are definitely going to lag just a little bit behind on that and especially because we've seen such a trickle of vaccine coming into the county."
Missoula County hopes to see some improvement in supply this week, because Partnership Health Center has been designated as one of 250 federally qualified health care centers, Farr said. In addition, federally allocated vaccines are headed to certain local pharmacies including Albertsons, Walgreens and Walmart.
Another issue on the horizon is the discovery of COVID-19 variants in Montana. On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed three cases of the UK variant of COVID-19. All three recovered.
That variant has been linked to an increased death rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but more time and studies are needed to confirm that.
Variants are something that have been expected — viruses are known to mutate. As of now, random samples and samples suspected to be UK or other variants are sent to the state health lab and then on to either a Wyoming lab or the CDC.
Samples of positive tests from individuals who have been to places where the UK or other variants are circulating are some of those that have been sent on to Wyoming or the CDC.
Farr expressed optimism that the University of Montana might soon be able to test for the variants as well.
"They're working right now to put together some protocols so they can get approved for variant testing," Farr said. "We're pretty hopeful that UM will be able to start doing some variant testing and that way we'll be able to get the results back quicker."
