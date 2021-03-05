Missoula County plans for Phase 1B+ within a few weeks; UM looks to start variant testing

Missoula County hopes to see some improvement in supply this week, because Partnership Health Center has been designated as one of 250 federally qualified health care centers, Farr said. In addition, federally allocated vaccines are headed to certain local pharmacies including Albertsons, Walgreens and Walmart.

Another issue on the horizon is the discovery of COVID-19 variants in Montana. On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed three cases of the UK variant of COVID-19. All three recovered.

That variant has been linked to an increased death rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but more time and studies are needed to confirm that.

Variants are something that have been expected — viruses are known to mutate. As of now, random samples and samples suspected to be UK or other variants are sent to the state health lab and then on to either a Wyoming lab or the CDC.

Samples of positive tests from individuals who have been to places where the UK or other variants are circulating are some of those that have been sent on to Wyoming or the CDC.

Farr expressed optimism that the University of Montana might soon be able to test for the variants as well.

"They're working right now to put together some protocols so they can get approved for variant testing," Farr said. "We're pretty hopeful that UM will be able to start doing some variant testing and that way we'll be able to get the results back quicker."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

