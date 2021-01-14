Missoula County plans next phase of vaccine distribution

Missoula County’s Office of Emergency Management is taking the lead with coordinating COVID-19 vaccine administration in Missoula County, with the possibility for distribution to begin for people in Phase 1b as early as a week from now.
Missoula County is still in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution, which includes health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The county is not yet making appointments for people in Phase 1b, which includes those vulnerable to serious COVID-19 complications or over age 70.
However, the new Missoula County Vaccination Coordination Team is developing strategies to identify and connect eligible residents with vaccine providers, as well as arranging mass vaccination events in Missoula County. The team will also work with providers to ensure accurate and timely information and data exchange, coordinated vaccine efforts, sharing of resources, and planning for each of the phases of vaccination in Missoula County.
Local officials said the team was needed to address a "deeply decentralized" vaccination system, caused by a top-down federal plan.
"The federal plan did not contemplate the actual administration of the vaccine to those that were eligible and became eligible through priority tiers," Missoula City-County Board of Health Director and Health Officer Ellen Leahy said.
Leahy said the Missoula City-County Health Department had been working on a distribution plan for about two months, but had to change course last week when Gov. Greg Gianforte announced changes to Montana’s COVID-19 vaccination schedule that moved those age 70 or older and younger people with specific health conditions that make them more vulnerable to health complications from COVID-19 from phase 1C to phase 1B.
"I only have support for that move, but it's certainly added to some already difficult logistics," Leahy said in a Thursday Board of Health meeting.
Leahy said that Missoula County is looking at needing at least 30,000 vaccines for Phase 1b if just about half of the people in the older age groups and half of the eligible younger age groups get the vaccine. She said vaccinating health care workers has also been a "big lift" for Missoula because the county serves as a regional health care hub and employs many out-of-county health care workers who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Missoula County.
Adriane Beck, director of Missoula County’s Office of Emergency Management, will oversee the COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Team. Beck said that in the coming days, the team will begin to collect and provide information and data to reflect the number of people who have been vaccinated to date and to the greatest extent possible, what residents can expect in the immediate future.
"We're asking for citizens to be active participants in this process, to pay attention to the prioritization criteria, to be informed about where you personally fall in that category, and to be ready to receive the vaccine when it is time," Beck said. "Much like boarding an airplane, the process goes much quicker when those waiting to board are ready to get in line when their section is called, and that those who are not yet in the queue continue to wait."
The Missoula City-County Joint Information Center will help ensure timely information is widely distributed through the news media, social media, online at covid19.missoula.co, and the health department provides updates at missoulainfo.com.
These vaccinations are offered on a voluntary basis, and Leahy said the health department is not proposing a mandate. Leahy said no one will be turned away for inability to pay, and said that there will not be any requests for out-of-pocket contributions for insurance payments.
Health officials said that vaccinating Phase 1b will require more access points across the county and a variety of methods for administration. That may include going to a pharmacy, a health care provider, or mass clinics that the Missoula City-County Health Department is organizing. The department is working with the major hospitals in town, All Nations Health Center and the University of Montana Pharmacy School.
Leahy said that pharmacies will not be able to join the vaccination efforts for Phase 1b until they finish vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities, which are about a month behind schedule across the state.
The vaccination plans come as Missoula County is entering another spike in COVID-19 cases, according to health department data, and Leahy said the Missoula City-County Health Department would have been overwhelmed if it were tasked with overseeing all vaccination efforts. She said it's especially important that the health department has the bandwidth to provide clear messages to members of the public who want the vaccine at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal administration and perhaps the state administration are changing priorities, which can lead to confusion.
As of Thursday, Missoula County's incidence rate (the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 population) was at 47, which has climbed steadily from a low of 29 about a week and a half ago.
Leahy said the climbing rate is an indicator that "this is the beginning of a spike," which she said the health department expected and has planned for. After hiring more staff and implementing a new case investigation system, the department is now able to begin the case investigation and initiate the isolation and the request for contacts within 24 hours of receiving a positive test, for 90% to 100% of cases in the county.