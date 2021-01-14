Missoula County plans next phase of vaccine distribution

Leahy said that pharmacies will not be able to join the vaccination efforts for Phase 1b until they finish vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities, which are about a month behind schedule across the state.

The vaccination plans come as Missoula County is entering another spike in COVID-19 cases, according to health department data, and Leahy said the Missoula City-County Health Department would have been overwhelmed if it were tasked with overseeing all vaccination efforts. She said it's especially important that the health department has the bandwidth to provide clear messages to members of the public who want the vaccine at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal administration and perhaps the state administration are changing priorities, which can lead to confusion.

As of Thursday, Missoula County's incidence rate (the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 population) was at 47, which has climbed steadily from a low of 29 about a week and a half ago.

Leahy said the climbing rate is an indicator that "this is the beginning of a spike," which she said the health department expected and has planned for. After hiring more staff and implementing a new case investigation system, the department is now able to begin the case investigation and initiate the isolation and the request for contacts within 24 hours of receiving a positive test, for 90% to 100% of cases in the county.

