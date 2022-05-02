Missoula County plat vacation could revive Gleneagle subdivision

An “exceedingly rare” solution could finally lead to development of a subdivision that has languished for decades, according to Missoula County Senior Planner Tim Worley.

Missoula county commissioners at a Monday meeting discussed the possibility of vacating the current plat that’s in place for Gleneagle Subdivision, an undeveloped subdivision in the Grant Creek area.

Vacating the plat — either fully or partially — could pave the way for new development possibilities in Gleneagle. That would be a major change for the development, where the lack of roads and utilities has stymied growth for approximately 40 years.

“The obvious problem up there is there’s no infrastructure,” Worley said to the county commissioners Monday. “There’s no water, sewer or roads.”

Developer Ken Knie started an effort to develop Gleaneagle in 1982. The county took over the property in 1989. Then, in 1999, the county reconfigured the property into fewer larger tracts and worked with a developer to sell the land as 25 developable lots.

At the time of the reconfiguration, the county failed to issue a new plat and infrastructure bond, a stipulation that is typically required to ensure roads, sewer and water are made available to buyers.

That oversight led to a series of lawsuits over the Gleneagle development.

In 2017, Missoula County paid $2.265 million to a collection of 22 landowners because it violated state law by failing to require the bond.

Another landowner, Mark Denton, received $700,000 from the county in 2018. The county also agreed to take over Denton’s 17 acres and pay taxes on the land.

Subsequently, in 2021, Missoula County sued its insurance company, States Self-Insurers Risk Retention Group, Inc., for failing to provide coverage to the county in the earlier suits. The case was dismissed without prejudice by Judge Dana L. Christensen on Sept. 29, 2021.

While the years of legal wrangling dragged on, no development took place in the subdivision itself.

But if the county is able to vacate the plat, that could breathe new life into the stunted development.

Vacation, Worley said, “can solve some issues for a developer.”

No developer has yet emerged, Worley stressed, but nearby landowners have repeatedly inquired about development opportunities in the area. Those inquiries prompted the discussion Monday about the possibility of fully or partially vacating the plat.

However, vacating a plat is a rare occurrence that could be challenging to pull off, Worley explained.

A landowner would have to submit an application for plat vacation, and there would need to be consensus among other landowners that the application is in the public interest.

“Just getting everybody on the same page for something like a plat vacation would be, I think, very difficult,” Worley said.

In his 19-year planning career, Worley said he has seen about two successful plat vacations.

But he also said vacating a plat is “a very doable public process that’s facilitated by state law.”

Before that possibility could come before the county, a potential developer would likely need to seek legal and technical advice, said Worley. He said Gleneagle is currently in the “pre-application” phase of potentially vacating the plat.

