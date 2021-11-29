Missoula County posts 18 new COVID cases Monday; 805 total active reports

Missoula County reported 18 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the county to 805 active reports.

The latest data from the local health department indicates that COVID cases are dwindling after peaking at nearly 3,000 active reports at the end of October.

Since the beginning of November the seven-day average for new daily cases per 100,000 residents has also tumbled.

Over the last week, the county has averaged 18 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, and is reporting a 9.48% positivity rate with COVID tests.

A majority of the active cases in the county are among residents between the ages of 20 and 39. That age range accounts for just over 36% of active cases.

The University of Montana reported no new COVID cases among its students and staff as of Monday morning. There are now 37 active cases among individuals affiliated with the university out of 1,089 cumulative reports since the pandemic began.

A total of 180 people in Missoula County have died due to COVID complications.

Out of 17,403 cumulative cases in the county, 16,418 are considered recovered.

Nearly 68% of residents eligible to get the COVID vaccine have received at least their first dose as of Nov. 23, according to the health department. The vaccine dashboard is updated weekly at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Based on the latest data, about 59% of the county is fully vaccinated against COVID.

Children between the ages of 5 to 11 are among the youngest eligible to receive the vaccine at this time and account for about 18% of county residents who have received at least one dose — the least of any eligible age range. The vaccine has only been available to children between the ages of 5 to 11 for about four weeks.

Children between the ages of 12-14 are also at the back of the pack and 46.7% of children in that group have received at least one dose of the vaccine. At this time, 56.4% of residents between the ages of 20 and 29 have received one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine compliance is highest among residents aged 70-79, with 96.4% having received at least one dose.

