Missoula County proposes $174 million budget for fiscal year 2022

Missoula County officials said if none of the new requests for funding are adopted, mill levies would decrease slightly. If all of the additional funding requests are accepted, they would slightly increase.

"If the commissioners adopt the proposed budget without approving any of the requests for new funding, it would mean an approximate annual decrease of $2.22 on a $350,000 home," the document stated. "If they adopt all the requests for new funding that require new property tax dollars, it would mean an approximate annual increase of $5.34 on a $350,000 home."

Slotnick expressed frustration with the tax process, saying far more people use county services than are taxed. Specifically, he mentioned out-of-town tourists that visit the area and use emergency services and roads.

"(County residents) are covering the services for a population that is much larger, which is a real flaw in the system," Slotnick said. "We attempted to remedy this, at least with our roads, with a gas tax (and) the Legislature made that go away, so we can't get our guests to help cover the cost of repairing roads.

"Our property taxes will forever be going up faster than we can pay them until we can get all the people who use those services to shoulder the burden," he added.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

