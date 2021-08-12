Missoula County proposes $174 million budget for fiscal year 2022

Missoula County opened its budget hearing on Wednesday and is projecting to spend about $174 million over the next fiscal year.
That's a $7 million increase — 4.2 percent — from this year's budget.
The county is still considering several other spending requests that could increase the final budget. Those include $1.8 million in requests that would use one-time funding from prior year savings, $3.7 million that is proposed by using grants as well as fees and "other revenue," and $545,839 in requests that would come from taxpayer dollars.
Federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act is being considered for a variety of requests. Personnel account for $82.5 million of the $174 million in expected expenditures, while operations are slated to eat up another $62.5 million.
"(There are) two really distinct pieces of this budget. The first half is the base budget, which means all the things we did last year that pretty much has to continue," Commissioner Josh Slotnick said during the meeting. "The big change here from previous years is that the cost of the base budget went up a lot.
"It's costing a whole lot more next year to do exactly the same thing we did last year."
Some requests still under consideration include $475,000 for a boiler replacement at the Missoula County jail, $186,000 for Temporary Safe Outdoor Space security, $133,000 for telephone upgrades, $131,000 for road projects, $100,000 for radio upgrades, $80,000 for restoration work at the county courthouse, $50,000 for the North Riverside Parks and Trails plan, $50,000 for enhanced courthouse security and $60,000 for the county's clean energy initiative.
Additionally, several new staff positions are also being considered.
Community and Planning services is asking for an additional planner position, which would cost $58,500 annually.
"Missoula County is experiencing an unprecedented demand for housing and, therefore, development review services. As a result, current Planning and Permitting staff is below capacity for addressing development inquiries, reviewing projects and amending codes and regulations to adjust to changing times," a county budget document outlining the request said.
The county attorney's office is requesting a Calibrate program coordinator, who would do pretrial diversion work, at the cost of $76,000 per year. The auditor's office is hoping to add a full-time audit technician at $28,000 annually.
The county's technology services is asking for a technology apprentice at a cost of $26,000 annually. There is also a request for a grants administrator position, funded by ARPA money.
A set of funding requests surrounding election integrity are also under consideration. Overnight on-site election security personnel, election education videos and reporting hardware were all requested at a total cost of approximately $50,000.
Montana is in the second year of its two-year tax reappraisal process and reported a 15% increase in taxable values this year. Taxable values increased by 12% in 2020.
Missoula County officials said if none of the new requests for funding are adopted, mill levies would decrease slightly. If all of the additional funding requests are accepted, they would slightly increase.
"If the commissioners adopt the proposed budget without approving any of the requests for new funding, it would mean an approximate annual decrease of $2.22 on a $350,000 home," the document stated. "If they adopt all the requests for new funding that require new property tax dollars, it would mean an approximate annual increase of $5.34 on a $350,000 home."
Slotnick expressed frustration with the tax process, saying far more people use county services than are taxed. Specifically, he mentioned out-of-town tourists that visit the area and use emergency services and roads.
"(County residents) are covering the services for a population that is much larger, which is a real flaw in the system," Slotnick said. "We attempted to remedy this, at least with our roads, with a gas tax (and) the Legislature made that go away, so we can't get our guests to help cover the cost of repairing roads.
"Our property taxes will forever be going up faster than we can pay them until we can get all the people who use those services to shoulder the burden," he added.
