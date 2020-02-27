Missoula County Public School board chooses new member

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected a new member, Jennifer Vogel, to fill a vacant seat for a high school trustee at their Tuesday night meeting.
At the meeting, Trustee Diane Lorenzen also said the district is also looking for applicants for two K-12 trustee seats that will be up for election on May 5. Lorenzen said the district has yet to receive any applications for the seats, which are currently held by Heidi Kendall and Jennifer Newbold.
Vogel will replace Elliot Dugger, who resigned in January. The position votes on issues pertaining to grades 9-12 and represents the Clinton, Potomac, Swan Valley, Seeley Lake and Sunset school boundary areas. Vogel will stand election in May 2020 to retain the trustee position.
The board interviewed Vogel, who was the only candidate to submit an application, and subsequently swore her into office at the Tuesday night meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
Vogel moved to the Potomac area three years ago from Ohio where she worked as a special education teacher. She is now in her second year of teaching special education at Potomac School.
In her application letter, Vogel said she decided to run for the position because she has two sons who currently attend Hellgate High School, which contributes to her vested interest in the district. Vogel said her sons briefly attended Potomac School and that as a teacher at the school, she attended school board meetings and became acquainted with the duties and responsibilities of board members.
"In my nine years as a special ed teacher, I have learned a lot about communication," Vogel said Tuesday. "I know communication goes a very long way with students, parents and the community."
Vogel said she was prepared to make a long-term commitment to the district and that she intends to stand for election on May 5.
The two K-12 trustees will each represent both the Elementary and High School District for three-year terms.
According to the district's website, the deadline to file for the May 5, 2020, trustee election is March 26. Candidates must reside within the MCPS Elementary District boundary.