Missoula County Public School board chooses new member

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected a new member, Jennifer Vogel, to fill a vacant seat for a high school trustee at their Tuesday night meeting.

At the meeting, Trustee Diane Lorenzen also said the district is also looking for applicants for two K-12 trustee seats that will be up for election on May 5. Lorenzen said the district has yet to receive any applications for the seats, which are currently held by Heidi Kendall and Jennifer Newbold.

Vogel will replace Elliot Dugger, who resigned in January. The position votes on issues pertaining to grades 9-12 and represents the Clinton, Potomac, Swan Valley, Seeley Lake and Sunset school boundary areas. Vogel will stand election in May 2020 to retain the trustee position.

The board interviewed Vogel, who was the only candidate to submit an application, and subsequently swore her into office at the Tuesday night meeting.

Vogel moved to the Potomac area three years ago from Ohio where she worked as a special education teacher. She is now in her second year of teaching special education at Potomac School.