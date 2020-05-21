Missoula County Public Schools announces graduation plans

“It's important for us to keep our students and our guests and our families safe," Watson said Thursday. "That's our first and primary focus. So we've got many precautions that we'll be outlining with our guests."

Ceremonies will be kept brief and staggered throughout the day on June 5 for the district's three largest high schools, with Saturday, June 6, saved as a backup day in case of weather delays. Hellgate will graduate at 9 a.m., Sentinel at noon and Big Sky at 3 p.m. Staff will clean and sanitize between ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be ticketed, and each student will be allowed no more than two guests, and the district is working with the University of Montana to give guests specific tickets with assigned seats as they would at a football game.

"The health department works really, really diligently on contact tracing," Watson said. "If a case were to arise, I think they were more comfortable with the fact that we would be able to ticket the guests and know exactly who was sitting in what seats."