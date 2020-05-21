Missoula County Public Schools announces graduation plans

High school seniors graduating from Missoula County Public Schools this year won't get to shake hands as they accept their diploma or hug classmates and teachers, but they will receive special face masks with their school colors during socially distanced ceremonies at Washington Grizzly Stadium.
"I think we're in a unique place in Montana to be able to do this," Superintendent Rob Watson said during a press conference on Thursday. "I know it won't be like the in-person ceremonies of the past, but I do feel fortunate that we can hold the ceremonies in a safe way and in a manner that’s approved by the local health department."
Three separate ceremonies will be held for graduating seniors of Big Sky, Sentinel, and Hellgate high schools throughout the day on Friday, June 5, at the Washington Grizzly Stadium. A ceremony will also be held at the stadium for seniors graduating from Willard Alternative High School on Thursday, June 4, at 4 p.m. Seeley Swan High School will hold a ceremony in their school gym on May 31.
The district will livestream all ceremonies for those who are unable to attend. The graduation ceremonies are optional and students are not required to attend to graduate.
Watson announced the graduation plans in an email to seniors and their families Wednesday after the Missoula City-County Health Department approved the plans. At any time, based on current health data, the health department may decide to scale back or postpone ceremonies.
“It's important for us to keep our students and our guests and our families safe," Watson said Thursday. "That's our first and primary focus. So we've got many precautions that we'll be outlining with our guests."
Ceremonies will be kept brief and staggered throughout the day on June 5 for the district's three largest high schools, with Saturday, June 6, saved as a backup day in case of weather delays. Hellgate will graduate at 9 a.m., Sentinel at noon and Big Sky at 3 p.m. Staff will clean and sanitize between ceremonies.
The ceremonies will be ticketed, and each student will be allowed no more than two guests, and the district is working with the University of Montana to give guests specific tickets with assigned seats as they would at a football game.
"The health department works really, really diligently on contact tracing," Watson said. "If a case were to arise, I think they were more comfortable with the fact that we would be able to ticket the guests and know exactly who was sitting in what seats."
Watson said the ability to use the stadium as a venue and ticket the event were major factors in the district's decision to hold in-person ceremonies. The health department approved groups of up to 250 specifically for graduation ceremonies with precautions in place, but each class of graduating seniors at Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel is around 250 students.
Without the stadium, the district would have to hold multiple ceremonies to stay under 250 while allowing students to still invite guests. With the stadium, each school will seat students on the football field and seat two groups of 250 guests on opposite sides of the stadium, which also allows access to separate entrances and exits.
Due to ticketing restrictions, the district said it cannot accommodate any last minute decisions or guests, and is asking students who are planning to attend to commit. Principals will work out the final details of distributing tickets, according to the email sent to parents.
Graduates and guests will sit six feet apart, with students on the football field and guests in the stadium seats. Family members can sit together as a unit, but they'll be separated by a rope and six feet between them and another family. Watson said that students will be released first at the end of ceremonies, and then guests will exit in rows to minimize congregation in the exits.
Students will also practice social distancing when walking across the stage, forego handshakes, and pick up their diplomas from a table.
All graduates will be provided a cloth mask to wear during the ceremony, and it is strongly recommended that guests bring their own cloth mask, although there will be a limited number of disposable masks available at the gate.
“We're really fortunate that University of Montana has provided this venue for us and helped us through this planning process,” Watson said Thursday. “I believe that we will have a great ceremony that honors our graduates, bringing all the graduates together but at the same time, keeps us all safe.”
UM President Seth Bodnar said the campus is "up for helping with complex events" and said the university will also honor all graduates of the class of 2020 by lighting the "M" for eight nights in the beginning of June. For each of those eight nights, Bodnar said UM will also illuminate Main Hall in the school colors of local high schools for each night.
“We are so proud of our community graduates, and we wanted to celebrate them at their hometown university,” Bodnar said at the press conference. "We want to salute the achievements of our high school graduates and salute the importance of learning and achievement through this pandemic."
Prior to choosing Washington Grizzly Stadium, the district also explored other venues, including the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, which the owners of Logjam Presents offered to the district.
“We are very thankful for their generosity and support,” read the district's email to families. “This beautiful venue would have worked perfectly for a smaller ceremony, but the Washington Grizzly Stadium is more practical for physical distancing for a larger ceremony.”
The district rents the Adams Center every year for graduation ceremonies for about $12,000, which includes the center and the support that goes with it. Watson said the money was already in the district's budget, and that their rental includes three days for set up and take down.
"We've been talking to our graduates and our parents about this privilege and honor to be able to do this in person," Watson said. "But along with that goes a lot of responsibility and we will reiterate that to our guests and our parents and our students is that the responsibility is on us to follow the guidelines."
