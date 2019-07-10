Missoula County Public Schools announced Thursday that Dr. Jana Edward, of Salt Lake City, will serve as the new principal of Paxson Elementary for the 2019-20 school year.
Edward will bring experience working in dual immersion programs and bilingual education to Paxson, known in Missoula for its dual-language Spanish immersion program, according to a release from MCPS.
Edward most recently served as the principal of Mary W. Jackson Elementary, a dual immersion pre-K-6 school in Salt Lake City.
Prior to working as a school administrator, Edward was a bilingual educator and earned National Board Certification for her work as a teacher.
Edward will replace Peter Halloran, who will transition from the former principal at Paxson to fill the principal position at Russell Elementary starting in the 2019-20 school year.