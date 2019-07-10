{{featured_button_text}}
091715-mis-nws-school-renovations-01

Paxson Elementary School

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Missoula County Public Schools announced Thursday that Dr. Jana Edward, of Salt Lake City, will serve as the new principal of Paxson Elementary for the 2019-20 school year.

Edward will bring experience working in dual immersion programs and bilingual education to Paxson, known in Missoula for its dual-language Spanish immersion program, according to a release from MCPS.

Edward most recently served as the principal of Mary W. Jackson Elementary, a dual immersion pre-K-6 school in Salt Lake City.

Prior to working as a school administrator, Edward was a bilingual educator and earned National Board Certification for her work as a teacher.

Edward will replace Peter Halloran, who will transition from the former principal at Paxson to fill the principal position at Russell Elementary starting in the 2019-20 school year.

