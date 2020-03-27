Missoula County Public Schools announces plan for remote learning, continued services

Meals are available to pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday to Friday at Chief Charlo, Franklin, Lowell and Russell elementary schools. They are also delivered at stops on all elementary school bus routes for students of all grades Monday to Friday.

Beginning Monday, the district is also partnering with Desmet and Target Range schools to start two new bus routes on Mondays and Wednesdays only. Details about the bus stops for all routes, along with any other updates, will be on the district's website at mcpsmt.org/covid-19.

As the district transitions to online learning, it is continuing to work with families to ensure students have the access they need to technology and the internet. Earlier this week, the district supplied about 400 laptops to families in need of devices. According to the district's draft plan, they are exploring the use of federal funding to help purchase internet access for some families. The district is also suggesting some families use an offer from Spectrum for several months of free internet access for students, although that offer comes with conditions and may require signing a contract after a certain period of time.