Missoula County Public Schools announces plan for remote learning, continued services

Missoula County Public Schools students will begin off-site instruction on Monday by way of online resources, video chats and tutoring, phone conference calls, and hard copy packets of materials, according to the district's draft instructional plan approved unanimously by trustees Friday.
By Monday, each school will have customized lessons available under a "remote learning" button at the bottom of each school’s home page, MCPS spokesperson Hatton Littman told the Missoulian. The district also is working with counselors to provide mental health services remotely.
The district is required to submit the plan for continuing to deliver off-site education and meals to students to Gov. Steve Bullock in order to receive state funding. Bullock ordered the closure of all public schools until Friday, April 10, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Rob Watson said this next week will focus on getting students integrated with the new off-site learning models and figuring out which students are not accessing the material and why. The superintendent and trustees met remotely Friday and discussed plans for moving forward.
"Our teachers will be connecting with students and families this week in trying to figure out which kids are engaged and which kids are not," Watson said.
Throughout the closures, the district will continue to provide sack breakfast and lunch meals to any youth under 18 regardless of income, including students who attend other districts or private schools or are homeschooled.
Meals are available to pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday to Friday at Chief Charlo, Franklin, Lowell and Russell elementary schools. They are also delivered at stops on all elementary school bus routes for students of all grades Monday to Friday.
Beginning Monday, the district is also partnering with Desmet and Target Range schools to start two new bus routes on Mondays and Wednesdays only. Details about the bus stops for all routes, along with any other updates, will be on the district's website at mcpsmt.org/covid-19.
As the district transitions to online learning, it is continuing to work with families to ensure students have the access they need to technology and the internet. Earlier this week, the district supplied about 400 laptops to families in need of devices. According to the district's draft plan, they are exploring the use of federal funding to help purchase internet access for some families. The district is also suggesting some families use an offer from Spectrum for several months of free internet access for students, although that offer comes with conditions and may require signing a contract after a certain period of time.
Some schools, such as Rattlesnake and Lowell elementary schools, already have lesson plans available online for students, with lessons and assignments for all content areas posted under a tab for each grade level.
For second-graders at Rattlesnake, Monday's lesson plan includes 30 minutes of reading of students' choice from an online book shelf, using an online math program to learn a new math skill, and an optional social studies activity.
Elise Guest, MCPS executive director of Teaching and Learning, said teachers at each grade level are currently working together within their schools as much as possible.
"We have a weekly newsletter that goes out to all of the buildings where we're gathering best strategies and creative problem-solving tactics and sharing that out in the blast," Guest said.
According to Bullock’s directive, districts' plans are also required to include the ways they will continue providing services for students with disabilities, and any other services students customarily receive.
Watson said special education case managers contacted the students and families they work with this week to determine any barriers to remote learning activities. In addition, those case managers are working with classroom teachers and participating in professional learning community meetings with teachers so they are part of the overall instructional planning process.
"They can see what’s being posted and then they can adapt those lessons to meet the needs of the students that are on their case load," Watson said.
Watson said the plan will be updated as needed, and that case managers will continue to conduct meetings with students with special needs electronically and over the phone.
"None of this is perfect," he said. "In an ideal situation, we’d all be together again in the same building working on this, but for the interim, we believe that we’re doing the best we can to keep the special education students on track and able to participate for everyone else."
Watson said school nurses are also working remotely with families. He said the district also sent out a survey to families to determine medical needs that nurses may be able to help with.
Additionally, the Indian Education Department is checking in with families to see how they are doing and assess student needs. The department has also used their Facebook page to communicate with families and field questions during livestreams. On Friday, one of the livestream videos featured an "unpacking" of the lunch and breakfast sacks, and Empower Packs sent home with families on Friday to ensure they have food for the weekend.
