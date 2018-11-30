Leadership at four Missoula County Public Schools will be changing for the 2019-2020 school year, following a shuffle of four principals for the 2018-2019 school year.
The new changes, announced by MCPS on Friday, will occur at Lewis and Clark Elementary, C.S. Porter Middle School, Seeley-Swan High School and Sentinel High School.
Susan Anderson, the current principal of Lewis and Clark, will retire on June 30, 2019, after a 40-year career in education. She taught at Lewis and Clark for 27 years and then spent five years as the school's principal.
Lisa Hendrix, the current principal of C.S. Porter Middle School, will also retire on June 30, 2019, after spending 12 years in Missoula County Public Schools as a principal at C.S. Porter, Meadow Hill Middle School and Hellgate High School. Hendrix joined MCPS after starting her career as an educator in Texas.
Kat Pecora, the current principal of Seeley-Swan High School, will also retire on June 30, 2019, after a nine-year career as the school's principal. Pecora joined MCPS after working as an assistant superintendent in Marysville, Michigan.
Ted Fuller, the current principal of Sentinel, will leave to take a leadership position at the Rabat American School in Rabat, Morocco. Fuller began his career as a teacher at Hellgate High School for three years before joining the school's administrative team for nine years. He is completing his fifth year as principal of Sentinel.
Each of the open leadership positions will be offered to current MCPS administrators requesting a transfer to a new leadership position, according to a press release. The positions will then be posted publicly before winter break with interviews occurring in January 2019.