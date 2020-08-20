Missoula County Public Schools approve balanced budget; taxpayers to see decrease

“It’s a pretty sizable reduction, and the tax values are pretty much the same as they were last year, which is expected,” he said. “And because of that, it’s actually a good year for those levies to decrease.”

McHugh said it’s a good thing when trustees can balance the budgets in both districts, especially without increasing taxes.

“It’s nice to see those levies going down. I’m sure it will be appreciated by the community,” McHugh said.

The decrease for taxpayers might not have been as significant had the district not received funds from both the governor’s office and the CARES Act through the Office of Public Instruction to help pay for COVID-19-related expenses.

“We’ve bought quite a bit of technology, we’ve paid for the stockpiling of supplies and sanitizers and masks and disinfectant and PPE and lots of things that schools around the country and certainly the state are purchasing to be prepared,” McHugh said.

In other business, the trustees approved a motion to delay a vote on a six-month lease of Mount Jumbo School to the Missoula International School until their first board meeting in October.