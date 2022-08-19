Missoula County Public Schools band camp prepares students for school year

About 40 students at the Missoula County Public Schools summer band camp sat with their instruments in their laps and their eyes eagerly fixed on their director for the first song in a packed gym at C.S. Porter Middle School.

The group took a collective breath as Sam McKenzie, a band director at Meadow Hill Middle School, raised his hands to conduct the song.

“I’ve been listening to these guys all week and it’s just a real bright spot to start the school year,” said Monte Grise, the arts education director for MCPS. “These guys are energized, they’ll be great leaders to start the year and when they go back to their own schools.”

The district’s two-week summer band camp had about 125 students entering grades 5-8 participate this year. MCPS also hosts a summer orchestra camp and an art camp annually in June.

Students in the district can begin playing musical instruments in fifth grade. The summer band camp allows beginners an opportunity to get a jump-start on their new instruments, and helps older students bust the rust off of their skills.

“It’s like a lot easier to go back into full-time band every day because you’re actually practicing real music instead of just practicing in your room,” said Meredith Hall, an incoming eighth grader at C.S. Porter who plays the trombone.

This is the second summer that the district has hosted its summer camps since they were disrupted by the COVID pandemic. Last year, the camp had to navigate masks and bell covers on instruments.

Earlier in the pandemic during remote learning, the district decided to delay students’ introduction to instrumentation. As a result, the band camp added a new mission to provide targeted instruction to catch students up.

“Kids are resilient, and they seem to always rise to the occasion,” said Jared Supola, a band director at Washington Middle School. “We’re just trying to give them as many opportunities to further their musicianship as possible. But we’ve been pleasantly surprised with how quickly they’ve been able to not only catch up, but just get started."

Band directors across the district took part working with students throughout the duration of the camp, including Brit Englund, who teaches at C.S. Porter, and Randy Zschaechner, who teaches at Jeannette Rankin Elementary.

Devin Ward is one of the few students at the camp who plays the tuba and has worked hard to improve his lung capacity so he doesn’t get dizzy while performing. Ward will be an eighth grader at C.S. Porter this year and he attended a music camp through the University of Montana earlier this summer.

“If you’re having troubles with just trying to get back into it, go to band camp,” Ward said. “It helps a lot.”