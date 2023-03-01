Trustees with Missoula County Public Schools continued discussions Tuesday about running two building reserve levies in the upcoming spring election.

In early February, the district debuted its building reserve levy request to the board. District leaders proposed a five-year elementary levy totaling $3 million and a $4.2 million seven-year levy for the high school district.

Levies are the primary budgeting source for building maintenance, such as repairs and maintaining equipment, said Burley McWilliams, the district’s director of operations and maintenance. The district has not run a building reserve levy since 2011 and those funds expired in 2016.

The board already set the spring election to elect school board trustees and a levy election. However, the board has until April 1 to cancel the elections and set the levy amount.

Throughout the winter, the district’s executive director of business and operations, Pat McHugh, has been providing budget updates to the board in anticipation of the levy discussions.

Based on the latest counts, the elementary enrollment decreased by 113 and the high school’s increased by 84, McHugh said.

“Average Number Belonging,” or ANB, is a figure used in enrollment calculations that has a massive impact on school budgets. ANB is calculated through the fall and spring enrollment counts and it helps districts make budget projections for possible maximum and minimum budgets a school board can adopt.

“Using our calculator at this point in time, we’re estimating an increase in our general fund budget for the elementary of $303,000," McHugh said. "That’s 7%, with the $48,306 operating levy. In the high school with a boost in enrollment our increase would be $1.5 million, or 4.7%, with an overbase levy of $308,291.”

“Our projections for next year — good news — is that enrollment will go up by two students in the elementary,” McHugh continued. “When you compare the budget with a 3% inflationary increase and a flat enrollment that’s not declining, it’s really meaningful.”

Trustee Grace Decker asked if any legislative action from this session could impact the district’s budget projections. McHugh said he isn’t aware of anything that could seriously afffect general fund calculations.

The board also unanimously approved a $2 an hour wage increase for summer and seasonal workers with MCPS.

Wage increases for MCPS summer positions Seasonal Agricultural Worker from $10/hour to $12/hour Student worker from $10/hour to $12/hour Seasonal Grounds Worker from $14.50 to $16.50 Seasonal Custodian from $14.50 to $16.50 Seasonal Food Delivery and Prep from $13.50/hour to $15.50/hour Seasonal Food Site Server from $12.50/hour to $14.50/hour Seasonal Food Central Kitchen/Prep from $12.50/hour to $14.50/hour