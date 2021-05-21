Missoula County Public Schools board to consider reopening plan, bell schedule changes

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees will discuss the district’s draft reopening plan for next fall at Tuesday’s meeting, which proposes changes to the bell schedules for area middle schools and high schools.
All schools are expected to return to the classroom in Phase 3, or a “traditional school model,” of the district’s reopening plan. The proposed changes include an earlier start for middle schools “to accommodate a later start time for high school.” There is no change mentioned for the elementary bell schedules.
Next school year, MCPS is proposing the high school day return to a longer schedule starting about 8:55 a.m. and ending at 3:55 p.m. A district committee recommended a later start time for high school students in 2018, citing “academic and social/emotional benefits,” according to the plan.
Middle schools will also return to a longer schedule, starting at approximately 7:50 a.m. and concluding at 2:45 p.m.
Thursday early release is anticipated to continue next year for staff professional development, according to the draft plan. Elementary schools will commence by 2:30 p.m. and middle schools will be released at 2 p.m. Rather than an early release, high schools will be piloting a late start on Thursdays with the school day beginning at 9:40 a.m.
The agenda notes that the proposed changes to the bell schedule “will be reassessed at the conclusion of the 2021/22 school year.”
The draft reopening plan is intended to be flexible and adaptable and will be reviewed and revised by the district’s COVID response team and task force, according to the agenda.
Lexi Johnson, a parent of a high school student and spouse of a district teacher and coach, urged the trustees to not push back the high school start time in a public comment submitted to the board online and included in the agenda. She cites several negative impacts she anticipates with the proposed schedule change, including encouraging “unhealthy bedtime,” discouraging students from participating in extracurriculars, and other scheduling conflicts.
The draft reopening plan for next fall mentions that the issue of face coverings will be reviewed as the school year approaches and the district will continue to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. MCPS has already decided to require masks through the end of the current school year
The district is continuing to only allow the public to attend its board meetings virtually over Zoom. Information to attend the meeting as well as the full agenda can be found on the district’s website.