Missoula County Public Schools board to consider reopening plan, bell schedule changes

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees will discuss the district’s draft reopening plan for next fall at Tuesday’s meeting, which proposes changes to the bell schedules for area middle schools and high schools.

All schools are expected to return to the classroom in Phase 3, or a “traditional school model,” of the district’s reopening plan. The proposed changes include an earlier start for middle schools “to accommodate a later start time for high school.” There is no change mentioned for the elementary bell schedules.

Next school year, MCPS is proposing the high school day return to a longer schedule starting about 8:55 a.m. and ending at 3:55 p.m. A district committee recommended a later start time for high school students in 2018, citing “academic and social/emotional benefits,” according to the plan.

Middle schools will also return to a longer schedule, starting at approximately 7:50 a.m. and concluding at 2:45 p.m.

Thursday early release is anticipated to continue next year for staff professional development, according to the draft plan. Elementary schools will commence by 2:30 p.m. and middle schools will be released at 2 p.m. Rather than an early release, high schools will be piloting a late start on Thursdays with the school day beginning at 9:40 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}