 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula County Public Schools board to consider reopening plan, bell schedule changes
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula County Public Schools board to consider reopening plan, bell schedule changes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MCPS mask mandate (copy)

Substitute teacher Hannah Stoddard-Donahue speaks to her kindergarten class at Lowell Elementary School in February. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees will discuss the district’s draft reopening plan for next fall at Tuesday’s meeting, which proposes changes to the bell schedules for area middle schools and high schools.

All schools are expected to return to the classroom in Phase 3, or a “traditional school model,” of the district’s reopening plan. The proposed changes include an earlier start for middle schools “to accommodate a later start time for high school.” There is no change mentioned for the elementary bell schedules.

Next school year, MCPS is proposing the high school day return to a longer schedule starting about 8:55 a.m. and ending at 3:55 p.m. A district committee recommended a later start time for high school students in 2018, citing “academic and social/emotional benefits,” according to the plan.

Middle schools will also return to a longer schedule, starting at approximately 7:50 a.m. and concluding at 2:45 p.m.

Thursday early release is anticipated to continue next year for staff professional development, according to the draft plan. Elementary schools will commence by 2:30 p.m. and middle schools will be released at 2 p.m. Rather than an early release, high schools will be piloting a late start on Thursdays with the school day beginning at 9:40 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The agenda notes that the proposed changes to the bell schedule “will be reassessed at the conclusion of the 2021/22 school year.”

This summer, get out and watch movies in a ballpark, take in some art, and catch some great music in the Missoula area.

The draft reopening plan is intended to be flexible and adaptable and will be reviewed and revised by the district’s COVID response team and task force, according to the agenda.

Lexi Johnson, a parent of a high school student and spouse of a district teacher and coach, urged the trustees to not push back the high school start time in a public comment submitted to the board online and included in the agenda. She cites several negative impacts she anticipates with the proposed schedule change, including encouraging “unhealthy bedtime,” discouraging students from participating in extracurriculars, and other scheduling conflicts.

The draft reopening plan for next fall mentions that the issue of face coverings will be reviewed as the school year approaches and the district will continue to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. MCPS has already decided to require masks through the end of the current school year

The district is continuing to only allow the public to attend its board meetings virtually over Zoom. Information to attend the meeting as well as the full agenda can be found on the district’s website.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Free Cycles opens to public in Missoula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News