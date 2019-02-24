Try 1 month for 99¢
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

regular board meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Conference Room.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

Agenda: citizen's comments on building project; fundraising update; partner leases in the new building. 

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line Office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Boundary Study Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

