Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
regular board meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Conference Room.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
Agenda: citizen's comments on building project; fundraising update; partner leases in the new building.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line Office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Boundary Study Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.