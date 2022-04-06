Missoula County Public Schools candidates make introductions ahead of election

School board trustee candidates running for seats with Missoula County Public Schools and Hellgate School District introduced themselves to the community at an event Tuesday night ahead of the May 3 election.

Thirteen candidates filed to run for six positions across four districts this year for the MCPS board. Five people are running for three open seats on Hellgate’s board.

Ten candidates attended Tuesday’s event in person and four provided written comments to the event’s moderator, local writer and comedian Sarah Aswell. Karen Sherman (MCPS A), Taylor Ramos (MCPS B) and Michael Gehl (MCPS C) did not participate in the event at the Missoula Public Library.

Many of those running for the MCPS seats spoke about their focus to bring good governance to the board and offered a variety of personal and professional experiences.

Meg Whicher, who is running for an MCPS #1 seat, said she relies on her experience working with children, teachers, administrators and nonprofits in Missoula. Whicher is a recreation programs manager with Missoula Parks and Recreation Department and a local mountain-biking coach who has a 9-month-old child.

“I know what it takes and I know what happens in these platforms and how it sets forth a language that trickles down to even what our kids see,” Whicher said. “If our kids see our adults practicing good governance they know that this is how we interact with community members.”

Candidate Keegan Witt, running in the same district as Whicher, said if elected to the board, his first priority will be to hire a great superintendent. Witt is a certified public accountant and a single father to two young boys that attend MCPS.

Witt is running on four specific points: to support teachers and administrators, maintain a focus on education and not politics, ensure equitable access to education and implement good governance.

The topic of focusing on education rather than politics was also mentioned by Nathan Gibson, running in MCPS #1. Gibson is a local microbiologist who said he wants to start contributing to the community.

“As a scientist, a lot of my strength is looking at situations from an objective standpoint and finding creative solutions to those problems,” Gibson said. "Sometimes that means compromise. Sometimes that means thinking entirely outside of that box."

Amy Livesay said she was encouraged to hear her fellow candidates express their passion for good governance and added her support for parental rights. Livesay is also running for MCPS #1. She and her husband are entrepreneurs and she has an adult stepdaughter and two younger children who are home-schooled.

“A lot of people have asked me why would a home-schooler want to run for school board and then are you going to put your kids in school?” Livesay said. "And I kind of tell them that I really believe that my kids are getting an excellent education and they don’t have to deal with a lot of the issues that are in the public schools. And if I care about my own kids and what they’re getting, then I should care about all the other kids.”

Ann Wake said she is running to maintain her position as a high school trustee representing MCPS District A so that she may continue advocating for students.

“There are several things that the Legislature hasn’t followed through with and one of them is … they aren’t funding our schools for special education,” Wake said, noting that she believes the state should be fully supporting programs through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

MCPS District B candidate Arlene Walker-Andrews was appointed to the board earlier this school year and wants to maintain her position to help the district meet certain goals next year. Walker-Andrews has 25 years of experience studying children’s learning and teaching psychology at the university level. She was also the associate provost at the University of Montana.

“We need the restoration of healthy and productive interactions between the community and schools that were inevitably frayed by the pandemic,” Walker-Andrews said. "Public education requires partnerships between parents and teachers, in which both, this team, focus on the needs and development of children and youth."

Incumbent Wilena Old Person was unable to attend in person and submitted comments for the event. She is running to maintain her seat as a trustee for MCPS #1 to continue advocating for students and families of color.

“The IVALUE committee is very important to me and those who serve on it,” Old Person wrote. "I want to continue to work closely with those who see the need for our communities of color and the LGBTQIA community. To continue to serve on the board I will continue to elevate those around me and keep an open mind.”

Rob Woelich is running to represent MCPS District C and said he first became inspired to run after learning more about Michael Gehl, who was appointed to represent District C over the summer, and specifically mentioned Gehl’s “politically motivated policies.” Woelich was also unable to attend Tuesday’s event in person.

“My primary goal is to keep an anti-science candidate out of that seat,” Woelich wrote, adding he also wants to help refine and implement the board's strategic plan from 2021.

Jill Taber, who is running to represent MCPS #1, submitted written responses and expressed her passion for representing local families who feel unheard by the board. She wrote she will listen to all perspectives.

She also intends to encourage parental involvement at every step of school decision-making if elected to the board.

“Our teachers need support to make these goals a reality,” Wanberg wrote. "We need to find creative ways to recruit and retain good teachers, which continues to be a challenge."

Beth Wanberg, who is running for MCPS #1, was not able to attend but in her submitted responses expressed her support for helping the district overcome challenges from the pandemic and forming a partnership between educators, parents and the board.

"The last two years have been very hard on students, the faculty that have tried to get them up to speed and administrators," Wanberg wrote. "It is time to see that our students have every opportunity to overcome this deficit."

This year’s school election will be conducted by mail-in ballots and no polling places will be open on Election Day, May 3. Ballots must be received by the election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

