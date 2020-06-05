Missoula County Public Schools celebrates graduates in outdoor ceremonies

"It was a beautiful day both today and yesterday," Superintendent Rob Watson said. "I think it was a really special time for them to be back together one more time before they ended their senior year and I'm just really proud of the way they conducted themselves."

Students lined up outside the stadium where they greeted classmates they had not seen in the months since the district closed schools due to COVID-19. Teachers, who also had not seen their students in months, gathered on the sidelines with signs to cheer the students on. To limit the number of people at the ceremonies, teachers were not allowed inside the stadium but they still showed support for their students.

Britt Hanford, a teacher at Hellgate, was among those who gathered to send off students with signs, in the same way she said they welcomed them as high school freshmen.

"Today has been super emotional but also joyful," Hanford said. "I had my doubts we would be able to have a ceremony but I'm so thankful to have this opportunity."

Students entered the stadium and sat 6 feet apart, and guests sat on each side of the stadium, with 6 feet of distance between families. Music played through speakers, instead of being provided by traditional band performances.