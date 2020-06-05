Missoula County Public Schools celebrates graduates in outdoor ceremonies

A lot of things had to happen in order for Missoula County Public Schools to hold in-person ceremonies for the graduating class of 2020 at Washington-Grizzly stadium on Friday.
The district had to find a venue that allowed for social distancing, the health department had to make sure it could do contact tracing for every attendee, and the weather had to be just right.
Somehow, all of those things worked out perfectly and even in the midst of a pandemic, the district's graduating seniors walked across the stage under the "M" and sunny skies.
"This was pretty much the best-case scenario," said Jaden Nielsen, a Sentinel graduate.
Nielsen's parents attended the graduation in the stadium, because each student was limited to two guests, while her sister, Riley, watched from behind a fence.
"It was so awesome to see all these kids together for one last time," said their mother, Keri Nielsen. "That meant a lot for all the kids as well to be together and say goodbye, especially in these circumstances."
Ceremonies were staggered throughout the day on Friday, with Hellgate High School in the morning followed by Sentinel and finally, Big Sky. Willard Alternative High School seniors walked the same stage at the stadium on Thursday, and Seeley Swan High School held a ceremony in the school's gym on May 31.
"It was a beautiful day both today and yesterday," Superintendent Rob Watson said. "I think it was a really special time for them to be back together one more time before they ended their senior year and I'm just really proud of the way they conducted themselves."
Students lined up outside the stadium where they greeted classmates they had not seen in the months since the district closed schools due to COVID-19. Teachers, who also had not seen their students in months, gathered on the sidelines with signs to cheer the students on. To limit the number of people at the ceremonies, teachers were not allowed inside the stadium but they still showed support for their students.
Britt Hanford, a teacher at Hellgate, was among those who gathered to send off students with signs, in the same way she said they welcomed them as high school freshmen.
"Today has been super emotional but also joyful," Hanford said. "I had my doubts we would be able to have a ceremony but I'm so thankful to have this opportunity."
Students entered the stadium and sat 6 feet apart, and guests sat on each side of the stadium, with 6 feet of distance between families. Music played through speakers, instead of being provided by traditional band performances.
Hellgate's ceremony featured a video of the school's choir members singing "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac from their homes.
Each ceremony lasted only about an hour, with the school's principal and a couple of students making short speeches.
During Hellgate's ceremony, seniors and elected student government officials, Isabella Adams and Wes Salonen, addressed the crowd after a short video from Gov. Steve Bullock.
"Although we didn't have the traditional end to our senior year, we did learn many things," Adams said. "We learned to not take anything for granted. Throughout the rest of our lives, we will be able to live in the moment, enjoy the small things and eventually hug everyone we love a little tighter."
Salonen said he was grateful to be able to have an in-person ceremony, especially as many other schools throughout the country canceled such ceremonies.
Students walked across the stage to grab their diplomas from a table, but forswore handshakes.
Sentinel High School followed with a ceremony at noon, in which the school's principal, Ryan Rettig, thanked students for their patience over the past couple of months when students completed schoolwork from their homes.
Senior class president Madison Notti spoke and encouraged her classmates to think about all the things they were lucky enough to experience over the past four years, instead of the things they missed out on.
"The way we ended our high school careers was less than ideal, but if anyone at Sentinel was ready to survive the pandemic as seniors, it was the class of 2020," Notti said.
Renee Conner, an English teacher at Sentinel, also spoke and encouraged graduates to always continue learning and explore things they are curious about.
"If teachers have taught you anything, I hope it is how to ignite your curiosity," Conner said. "My aspiration is to send you into the world with the ability to ask questions."
Gary Little, a math teacher at Sentinel who said he was also graduating after 38 years with the district, wrapped up Sentinel's ceremony.
Little noted how the graduating class missed many traditional rites of passage for seniors due to COVID-19, such as the end of the basketball season, prom, the senior assembly, club activities and music performances.
However, he also said the students experienced a lot that previous graduating classes did not, such as online learning, sleeping in on weekdays, learning how to use Google Meet and Zoom, and navigating through Google Classroom.
"New words have been added to your vocabulary such as 'social distancing,' 'mute your mic,' 'flatten the curve,' 'community spread' and 'herd immunity,'" he said.
Speakers also highlighted the unique experiences of the class of 2020 at Big Sky High School's ceremony, the final ceremony of the day.
Student body co-presidents Erin Murphy and Everett Fred spoke, in addition to senior class presidents Kasidee Stewart and Hannah Jourdannais.
"Instead of focusing on what we missed out on, we can focus on what we gained," Fred said. "We got a graduation, which up until several weeks ago, was not a guarantee."
Fred joked that students also got some leniency on their senior projects, as well as "the story we get to tell our kids and grandkids of the first-hand account of the pandemic we lived in."
Stewart, who spoke alongside Jourdannais at the end of the ceremony, also touched on the challenges by COVID-19, and spoke more generally about the state of society.
"There's a lot going on in the world, even right now, that was not bargained for and hard to control," Stewart said. "We have to deal with our surroundings constantly changing. People don't tell you that your senior year can bring more heartbreak than hope but I personally wouldn't trade the heartbreak for anything."
Photos: Big Sky High School Graduation
Big Sky High School Graduation 01
Big Sky High School Graduation 02
Big Sky High School Graduation 03
Big Sky High School Graduation 04
Big Sky High School Graduation 05
Big Sky High School Graduation 06
Big Sky High School Graduation 07
Big Sky High School Graduation 08
Big Sky High School Graduation 09
Big Sky High School Graduation 10
Big Sky High School Graduation 11
Photos: Hellgate High School graduation
Hellgate High School graduation 01
Hellgate High School graduation 02
Hellgate High School graduation 03
Hellgate High School graduation 04
Hellgate High School graduation 05
Hellgate High School graduation 06
Hellgate High School graduation 07
Hellgate High School graduation 08
Hellgate High School graduation 09
Hellgate High School graduation 10
Hellgate High School graduation 11
Hellgate High School graduation 12
Photos: Sentinel High School graduation
Sentinel High School graduation 01
Sentinel High School graduation 02
Sentinel High School graduation 03
Sentinel High School graduation 04
Sentinel High School graduation 05
Sentinel High School graduation 06
Sentinel High School graduation 07
Sentinel High School graduation 08
Sentinel High School graduation 09
Sentinel High School graduation 10
Sentinel High School graduation 11
Sentinel High School graduation 12
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.