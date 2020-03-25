Missoula County Public Schools declare emergency, discuss home learning options

Trustees will meet again this Friday at 4 p.m. to discuss the district's COVID-19 educational plan. Watson said the plan will include live e-instruction from teachers, as well as lessons that students can access at their own pace.

"The reason that's so important for us is that not all students can access the material at the same time," Watson said.

The plan will include video chats, tutoring, conference calls, as well as hard copy packets that may be distributed to students, especially those in younger grades. Watson said that while teachers will be introducing new material, it will be less than "you might expect." He also said administrators have promoted the message of "less is more" to teachers as they develop their lesson plans to ensure that students are able to keep up at home.

Earlier this week, the district handed out over 400 used laptops and devices to students who lacked access to their own. Watson said they are still working to ensure that all families have internet access.

Watson said lessons next week will begin with review material as students become integrated to new learning models before teachers add anything new.