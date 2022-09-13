Missoula County Public Schools expects more student debts after meal price hike

At the start of this school year Missoula County Public Schools students had over $42,000 in outstanding meal balances, all of which predated the COVID pandemic.

That figure did not come as a surprise to Stacey Rossmiller, the district’s food and nutrition services supervisor.

“That number is actually pretty good to me, believe it or not,” Rossmiller said. “There’s been some years that we’ve had close to $100,000 in outstanding debt.”

School meals were free for students across the United States for two years during the pandemic through a federal waiver that expired over the summer, yet the debts remained.

Outstanding balances for meals follow a student throughout their time in the district, all the way to graduation, and can stand in the way of receiving a high school diploma.

“This is sort of a scary situation that some families are in, having debt associated with their public school experience,” said Kelli Hess, the interim executive director of the Missoula Food Bank.

At MCPS, about half of meal debts are held by high school students. Hellgate High School has the highest outstanding meal balance in the district at about $7,800.

About a quarter of outstanding meal balances are made up through students attending Title I schools in the district. Title I is a federal education program that provides financial support to schools that have high rates of low-income families; seven schools at MCPS participate in the program.

“We will never tell a student they can’t eat and we know that may mean that some of these kiddos are going to accrue balances,” Rossmiller said.

Each student would owe the district about $4.83 if the debts were spread evenly, but only about 15% of those enrolled have outstanding meal balances ranging anywhere from a few cents to hundreds of dollars, according to Rossmiller.

One reason students accrue meal debt is because their family has not returned an application for free and reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted program that provides low-cost or free meals to children at school.

But many families struggle to pay for meals even at the district’s reduced rate of 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.

“That reduced meal range is a really hard one to be in because they make too much money to qualify for free meals, but not enough money that they are in a paid status,” Rossmiller said.

This year, Rossmiller is fiercely advocating for all families to fill out the application for the National School Lunch Program as this is the first school year in two years students have to pay for food, and meal prices at the district are more expensive than they were before.

“The worst that could happen is you don’t qualify, the best that’ll happen is it’s going to benefit you and your kids,” Rossmiller said.

Over the summer, the board of trustees approved a 25 cent price hike. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade now pay $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch; those between grades 6 and 12 pay $2.25 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch.

The district is continuing its breakfast in the classroom program, where all students between kindergarten and eighth grade can receive breakfast for free.

“We’ll see a drop from participation and we will see outstanding balances go up,” Rossmiller said about the change in price. “But with that being said I’ve also seen an increase in the number of applications (for the National School Lunch Program) coming in.”

Although Rossmiller anticipates participation in the district’s meal program to drop, the Missoula Food Bank has seen a significant increase in the needs of their services while food prices are also on the rise.

When the food bank moved to its new location five years ago they were serving about 1 in 6 people in Missoula County; now that figure is closer to 1 in 4.

“Let me tell you, running a food bank right now is more expensive than it’s ever been,” Hess said. “That’s so real for us, too. It’s more expensive for us to have peanut butter on our shelves. It’s more expensive to have all the foods right now.”

The local food bank focuses its child nutrition efforts on times when students are not in school, and partners with over 20 after-school care programs to provide nutritious snacks, among other partnerships. They also put together “Empower Packs” containing multiple food items that are distributed to certain students for the weekend.

Additionally in the summer and over school breaks, the food bank helps operate food sites throughout the community as well as a meal bus that delivers food to neighborhoods that are more food insecure. This last summer, the food bank distributed 63,000 meals, which was 6,000 more than the previous year.

Last spring, the food bank donated upward of $5,000 to cover the outstanding meal balances of every graduating senior at MCPS.

After the school year started, some community members banded together and raised enough money to wipe out meal balances at Jeanette Rankin and Franklin Elementary schools and had enough left over to make a dent in the debts at Lowell.

“It’s amazing that some generous community members are getting after it and paying these balances. It’s pretty awesome that we were able to step in and do that, but the charitable response to paying past balances cannot be the answer,” Hess said. “It can’t be.”

Instead, she believes that universal free meals for students is the solution to the problem.

California, Maine and Vermont launched programs offering all students free meals prior to the start of the school year. A school district in Pennsylvania recently canceled all student meal debt.