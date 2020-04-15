Missoula County Public Schools explores graduation options; board to appoint new trustees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Graduation is around the corner for high school seniors, but those attending Missoula County Public Schools are still waiting to find out if they will have a ceremony on their big day.

The district has not yet made any decisions regarding graduation ceremonies, and is also waiting to decide if they will open schools again by the end of the year, according to Superintendent Rob Watson.

"We like educating kids in person so we would love to have kids back in school," Watson said Wednesday in a video on Missoula County's YouTube channel. "I don't know if that's going to happen or not."

On Wednesday, Watson spoke with Mayor John Engen and Commissioner Josh Slotnick in the video where he said the district will find a way to honor graduates despite the constraints that social distancing requirements might have on traditional graduation ceremonies.

"We are in a holding pattern," Watson said. "We haven't made decisions yet. We're going to watch to see how the next few weeks play out and see what sort of strategies we get from the governor and any sort of restrictions that might still be in place."