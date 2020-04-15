Missoula County Public Schools explores graduation options; board to appoint new trustees

Graduation is around the corner for high school seniors, but those attending Missoula County Public Schools are still waiting to find out if they will have a ceremony on their big day.
The district has not yet made any decisions regarding graduation ceremonies, and is also waiting to decide if they will open schools again by the end of the year, according to Superintendent Rob Watson.
"We like educating kids in person so we would love to have kids back in school," Watson said Wednesday in a video on Missoula County's YouTube channel. "I don't know if that's going to happen or not."
On Wednesday, Watson spoke with Mayor John Engen and Commissioner Josh Slotnick in the video where he said the district will find a way to honor graduates despite the constraints that social distancing requirements might have on traditional graduation ceremonies.
"We are in a holding pattern," Watson said. "We haven't made decisions yet. We're going to watch to see how the next few weeks play out and see what sort of strategies we get from the governor and any sort of restrictions that might still be in place."
Watson also updated the district's trustees during a virtual school board meeting Tuesday evening. During the meeting, trustees voted unanimously to select three new trustees running unopposed without a formal election.
Watson also spoke with trustees about graduation plans and said the district is brainstorming ways to recognize seniors, such as virtual ceremonies. On Wednesday, he also discussed potentially staggering graduations over several days to limit the crowd sizes.
However, he noted that there will likely be restrictions regarding crowd size or large gatherings and said any ceremonies would have to align with restrictions from either the governor's office or the local health department.
In the meantime, he encouraged the community to get involved and think of ways to honor graduating seniors, whether that be putting signs in front laws or decorating houses or cars.
In addition to providing more details about graduation ceremonies, Watson told trustees Tuesday night during a board meeting that he also plans to have more details on any changes to graduation requirements in the next few weeks.
Watson also said that each school has established a team to analyze student's engagement and contact families of students who are not engaging in remote learning. Additionally, high schools are establishing intervention teams to identify seniors struggling with completing their graduation requirements.
The district is still updating its remote learning plan and working on getting better estimates of how long it takes students to complete their work, Watson said.
"What we’re trying to stress with parents and families is not to get frustrated and to take time on this," Watson told trustees Tuesday. "We understand that this is a lot different than if kids were in school."
The district is also partnering with a local company called Wear Your Roots on a fundraiser to support the Missoula Food Bank and the district's food service program. The district has provided thousands of meals to keep students fed during the week amid school closures, but the fundraiser will help ensure that students are also fed over the weekend.
Half of the proceeds from sales of the company's “Rooting for our Future” line of apparel and stickers will be donated to the Missoula Food Bank and the district's food service program to help pay for packages of food that the Missoula Food Bank helps the district send home with low-income students each weekend. Proceeds will also help pay for families' overdue meal balances when they return to school.
“Rooting for our Future” shirts and merchandise are available on the company's website at mymontanaroots.com/collections/rootingforourfuture.
Trustees also voted unanimously Tuesday night to select three new trustees running unopposed without a formal election. The unpaid trustee position has a history of attracting few candidates for the three-year term.
"Generally speaking, when it appears that the district is doing their job and the board of trustees is doing their job and that the mission of the district is being met, then it doesn't really pop up onto anyone's radar very much," board chair Marcia Holland told the Missoulian.
Jennifer Vogel was the only candidate to run for the high school position. She will retain the position she was appointed to in February, when she replaced former trustee Elliot Dugger, who resigned in January.
Koan Mercer and Jeffrey Avgeris will be appointed to fill two other trustee seats representing the elementary schools. Those seats are currently held by Heidi Kendall and Jennifer Newbold, whose terms expire in May.
The board will not appoint the new trustees until after the term of the existing trustees expires in May.
"This is basically the recognition of them as the prevailing candidate for those open seats is unanimous among the trustees," Pat McHugh, the executive director of business and operations for the district, said Tuesday.
The district had requested candidates apply for the open seats in recent months prior to the April 2 deadline, which was also the deadline for write-in candidates.
