Missoula County Public Schools eyes in-person back-to-school options

With the start of the school year a little over a month away and a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Missoula County Public Schools is considering back-to-school plans with the goal of having students physically present in schools to some degree.
"We are committed to some type of in-person learning," Superintendent Rob Watson said. "We're not committed to any specific schedule yet but definitely committed to having some sort of in-person learning when school starts up again."
The district developed the draft return-to-school plans based on the Governor’s Plan for Reopening Safe and Healthy Schools for Montana; Reopening Montana Schools Guidance from the state Office of Public Instruction; and COVID-19 Planning Considerations, Guidance for School Re-Entry from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The district is seeking feedback regarding the plan and has not announced a deadline for its adoption yet.
The plans include phasing options, which Watson said are intended to match the phases from the state.
Under the Phase 2 option, which matches the current status of the state and City of Missoula, on-site learning would take place every school day for all students, although families could still opt for remote learning.
Watson said the district also has a committee working on remote learning at all three levels of the phased plan.
A teacher brought up the issue of arranging for child care, given the uncertainty of the situation.
“We are putting families in an impossible situation because now I have to find child care for three days a week, or five days a week or two days a week and I've got six weeks to do it but I don't have six weeks because I'm not going to know the plan for another two weeks,” said Adriel "Ezra" Shearer, a Sentinel High School Social Studies teacher.
Shearer noted that there's already a child care shortage in Missoula and finding child care on short notice could be “impossible” for some families.
“I know it seems awful to say, ‘This is what we're going to do for fall’ regardless of what the circumstances are,' but the sooner we do that, the better families can plan and make arrangements because it's so unfair to working class and our most vulnerable populations to say four weeks out, or a week out, ‘You got to find child care for three days a week, you're on your own,’” he said.
The Phase 2 plan outlined by Watson includes a shortened schedule to allow for static groupings of students and to limit mixing of students during the day. Schools would be at near to full capacity with modified operations and school activities, such as modified lunch or recess periods to limit large groups. Extracurricular activities would also be limited or modified to minimize mixing of groups. If there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in either a staff member or a student, there could be a short-term school closure of two to five days to allow for contact tracing.
Watson said the shortened schedule would also help to stagger busing schedules, allowing the district to pick up middle school kids first, then give drivers time to clean the buses before picking up the elementary kids.
"The other reason for the staggering of the start times and reduced day is to allow for us to clean the school, either before school or after school," Watson said.
In addition, the district would follow numerous health and safety protocols, including health screenings for students, frequent sanitizing of surfaces and bathrooms, keeping students in cohort groups to limit transmission and ease the process of contact tracing if needed, and dedicating time to hand-washing throughout the day and to educating students about ways to limit germ transmission.
The district would also require face coverings for middle and high school students when social distancing is not possible, and use face coverings for K-5 students when feasible and appropriate.
Watson said the district is still talking with Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy about the phasing idea for the plan.
Watson said any return-to-school plan would also include checking in with students to determine how much extra support might be needed, or how much extra time teachers should spend reviewing the previous year. He noted national research shows regression for students due to remote learning.
