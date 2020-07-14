Missoula County Public Schools eyes in-person back-to-school options

Watson said the district also has a committee working on remote learning at all three levels of the phased plan.

A teacher brought up the issue of arranging for child care, given the uncertainty of the situation.

“We are putting families in an impossible situation because now I have to find child care for three days a week, or five days a week or two days a week and I've got six weeks to do it but I don't have six weeks because I'm not going to know the plan for another two weeks,” said Adriel "Ezra" Shearer, a Sentinel High School Social Studies teacher.

Shearer noted that there's already a child care shortage in Missoula and finding child care on short notice could be “impossible” for some families.

“I know it seems awful to say, ‘This is what we're going to do for fall’ regardless of what the circumstances are,' but the sooner we do that, the better families can plan and make arrangements because it's so unfair to working class and our most vulnerable populations to say four weeks out, or a week out, ‘You got to find child care for three days a week, you're on your own,’” he said.​