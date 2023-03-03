The decision to reopen the search for a superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools came as a shock to some.

But Missoula isn’t the only district in the state searching for a new leader. There are 24 districts in Montana seeking superintendents for the 2023-2024 school year, and so far only seven have been filled, according to the School Administrators of Montana organization. And the turnover rate among superintendents, as noted by the same group, has risen from 16.5% in the 2019-2020 school year to about 25.9% last year.

“I do think we have less candidates than we had before, because people see the difficulties of the job, the complexities of the job and the stress of the job is just tremendous,” said Dave Wick, president of the Montana Association of School Superintendents.

Wick, currently the superintendent of Columbia Falls School District, is set to retire at the end of this year and his district is one of 12 active searches in the state using an out-of-district firm for support.

And if Missoula trustees decide to offer second-round finalist Micah Hill — the current superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools — the superintendent job, then Kalispell would have to find a new leader themselves.

Shrinking applicant pools and other challenges

Since the retirement of Alex Apostle in 2015, MCPS has had two superintendents: Mark Thane, who was the lone applicant for an internal search of the district that year, and Rob Watson, who was the only Montana-based candidate from a pool of three finalists in 2019.

After Watson’s departure last year, the board selected former associate superintendent Russ Lodge to serve as interim superintendent. Now, the board is in the middle of its second attempt at a search after the first go-round produced three candidates, none of whom had leadership experience in a district the size of Missoula.

As a national recruiter with more than two decades of experience, Steve Joel has seen the pool of applicants for superintendent positions shrink significantly over the last two decades.

“What we tell boards all the time is if we only have five people or 10 people that apply, as long as we’ve got two that are of quality, we’re going to call it a successful search because the board’s going to get a choice,” said Joel, who worked with MCPS’ first search with his firm, McPherson & Jacobson. “But that’s not necessarily the case.”

When he first got started, Joel would see 40 applications for a position and district leaders would move on to larger places in more incremental steps.

Now he’s seeing candidates with successful track records leap from a district of 2,000 students to 20,000 students. Nationally, he’s noticing an influx of interim superintendents and people who are leaving retirement to lead districts.

“I don’t remember it ever being like this, to this extreme,” Joel said.

Debra Silk, an associate executive director and general counsel for the Montana School Boards Association, agreed that the number of applicants for Montana-based positions has decreased over time.

“I wouldn’t say that 24 is extraordinarily high (for Montana),” Silk said. “Let’s face it, there’s always movement and I think there’s a lot of dynamics that play into it.”

Given the movement among the state’s superintendents, Silk expects the number of searches in Montana to rise through the spring as more searches come to a close. For example, the superintendent vacancy in Livingston Public Schools was filled by a sitting superintendent in Hardin, which opened a search that is being led by the MTSBA.

The tensions of the pandemic only exacerbated the challenges to school leadership and to educators across the spectrum, as Montana and the rest of the country continue to battle teacher shortages. Superintendents generally climb the ladder from teaching positions, and as the pool of educators shrinks, the number of future district leaders goes with it.

“It certainly takes a certain skill set to be a superintendent and the job is a sophisticated one, regardless of size, but becomes more sophisticated and difficult the larger the district,” said Wick of Columbia Falls. “The other thing that apparently even in our search, is that people are asking about what the pay is and then asking about the cost of living, and I’m not sure those have kept up with each other.”

But while the number of applicants has gotten smaller, the MTSBA — which is currently leading eight active superintendent searches in Montana — says that quantity does not always produce quality applicants.

“I think Missoula has had some great leaders in that position and I have no doubt that they’re going to get somebody in there that is a good fit for them,” Silk said. “Sometimes the process may take a little longer than people anticipate, but I would tell you that I think we have a great pool of superintendent candidates in this state.”

Joel, who led Missoula’s first search this year, said the position was advertised nationally and regionally. Consultants also headhunted potential candidates who currently work in-state and near Montana’s borders.

“We reached out to folks within the state of Montana to try and scare up some interest, for lack of a better description,” Joel said. “We were turned down a lot and that’s not unusual today, because that’s happening all over the country right now.”

Some people that Joel attempted to recruit for the Missoula position from Washington and Colorado were dissuaded from applying for the position because of the high cost of living here, observing that the salary was lower than what they currently made.

“For them, they just couldn’t, as much as they would have liked to have come,” Joel said, noting that the state-to-state pay discrepancies were not “a couple thousand — I’m talking significant gaps.”

None of the candidates who Joel spoke with for the position indicated that they had concerns with MCPS itself that prevented them from applying. He said that the district has a “stellar” reputation among potential applicants.

“Everything was above-board and positive,” Joel said. “When we talk to experienced superintendents whose names were given to us, they’d say ‘you know, I’d love to go to Missoula but this is not the right year for me to do it.”

In-state candidates that Joel head-hunted opted not to apply due to timing and contracts as well as concerns of presenting their current district with a superintendent search of their own as the school year winds down.

“It’s the mindset that if somebody is working in a good situation and they’re getting along well with their board and they’re making progress, they’re prone to stay where they are,” Joel said.

According to a 2019 survey by the Regional Educational Laboratory Northwest, 80% of superintendents in Montana who responded reported that they intend to stay in their position for the next year. However, only 72% of veteran superintendents intended to stay in their position, while novice and early-career superintendents were more likely to stay (100% and 92% respectively).

In Missoula, Hill will be interviewed by the MCPS trustees on March 7, with a community reception for him that evening.