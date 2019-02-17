Missoula County Public Schools trustees have approved a timeline for hiring a new superintendent and set a starting salary for the position.
The board set a salary of $180,000 in addition to benefits for the superintendent position they are working to fill in anticipation of the retirement of Superintendent Mark Thane at the end of the current school year.
Trustees considered numerous factors while determining the salary such as annuities and benefits, past MCPS superintendent salaries, and comparisons of superintendent salaries from other AA districts across the state, as well as similar-sized districts throughout the country.
The board also considered Thane’s current $162,500 salary, which comes with a $1,750 monthly tax-sheltered annuity. Trustees agreed that it was important to include the annuity in salary calculations because Thane can opt to save the annuity or take it as salary.
“I want to make sure we are completely clear and transparent on the annuity,” trustee Diane Lorenzen said in the Tuesday meeting. “It's $21,000 a year and it can be applied either as an annuity or salary. To be fair and complete, our real base salary is $183,500.”
The proposed $180,000 for the incoming superintendent includes the amount that would go toward an annuity. MCPS board chair Marcia Holland said the determination of whether that money is still allocated as an annuity or salary is subject to contract negotiations.
The district will also offer the new superintendent benefits that align with what other teachers or administrators receive. Currently, the district provides Thane with individual health and dental insurance, life insurance, 10 personal days per year, reimbursement for all work and travel expenses, and professional membership fees as approved by the board.
Trustees agreed that they didn’t want to offer much more than Thane is currently making, noting past contentions over superintendent salary increases.
“One of the things we know from past experience is that it's difficult to give the superintendent a larger percent increase than the teachers get,” Lorenzen said in the meeting Tuesday.
In 2013, the board gave Thane’s predecessor Alex Apostle a 13 percent pay raise, boosting his salary from $155,000 to $175,000, followed by a raise to $185,000 in 2013-14, and $200,000 in 2014-15. The 13 percent increase angered teachers and district employees, who only received a 2 percent increase, the Missoulian reported.
The district rethought their salary calculations when they hired Thane following Apostle’s departure in 2015.
“When Mark was hired, it was almost unanimous to identify a salary that was in the range of what other superintendents around the state were getting and then he requested that his salary only be increased by the percentage that the staff’s increase in pay was going to be,” Holland told the Missoulian.
At the meeting Tuesday, the board again considered salaries of superintendents throughout the state. Holland said comparing base salaries can be like comparing apples to oranges because of the varying benefits. To draw more accurate comparisons, trustees compared both the salaries and benefits of other AA districts in Montana.
They referenced Billings, for example, which has a $168,300 base salary, in addition to health, dental, disability and life insurance, 10 personal days per year, a $175 monthly travel stipend, professional membership fees, a desktop and laptop computer, and a $70 monthly cell phone stipend.
Similarly, Great Falls pays $165,000 in addition to group health coverage, one percent of yearly salary towards annuity, 12 personal days per year, travel expenses and professional membership fees.
The district also considered salaries of similarly sized districts throughout the country, noting that it was important to do so as they advertise the position and seek candidates nationwide.
Trustee Grace Decker acknowledged that the district would need to offer a salary slightly higher than other comparable cities in Montana in order to compete on the national level. In comparison to cities across the country, Decker noted that MCPS still falls on the low end of pay range.
Trustee Elliot Dugger also noted that salary will only carry so much weight in a candidate’s decision to move to Montana.
“What we have to offer as a school system and as a community is going to be the bigger overriding driving factor for why a person is going to want to come here to do this job,” Dugger said.
The board also debated whether to offer a range of salary, ultimately settling on a hard number which they noted could be negotiated slightly depending on the candidate.
“We don't want to bait and switch,” Lorenzen said in the meeting. “If this is our amount, it’s our amount. We don't want to say ‘Well, we’re thinking $175,000 to $190,000’ and then get right onto the final candidate and say $175,000 and they say ‘No, I want the $190,000’ and then we're back to square one.”
Trustees finally agreed on offering $180,000, which is $3,500 less than Thane’s current salary when factoring in monthly annuities.
The board also confirmed a timeline for recruiting and hiring the incoming superintendent, with the goal of selecting a candidate by late April.
The district is currently conducting an online community survey to identify the top desired qualities of the ideal candidate. Trustees will consider these qualities as they select and interview candidates.
Community members can also participate in focus groups taking place from Monday, Feb. 25 to Wednesday, Feb. 27. The calendar for the focus groups and the superintendent search survey is available on the district’s website at mcpsmt.org/superintendentsearch.
Following the focus groups, the district will hold a meeting on April 9 to choose initial finalists for the position. Ray and Associates, the consulting firm the district hired, will help the board choose finalists by mid-April. The board will interview final candidates and select the final candidate by April 30.