Missoula County Public Schools graduate 830 students in class of 2021

Graduation ceremonies looked a bit more normal for the class of 2021, a welcome bookend for the students whose senior year was anything but typical.
In a school year full of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduates of Missoula County Public Schools this year showcased their ability to adapt and roll with the punches to eventually earn their high school diplomas.
Benjamin Hirning, from Big Sky High School, said he was excited everyone could come together and celebrate graduation in a fashion that was more unencumbered by pandemic restraints. Throughout his final year in school he and his classmates came together and reflected on the ways the pandemic impacted them.
“In a sense, we all sort of bonded together through it,” Hirning said. “It’s nice to see all these people, especially because a lot of them are going to go away.”
Hirning’s mother, Kelley, worried throughout the year what graduation might look like and that her son might not be able to have an experience like his older sisters.
“How nice of them to sit down there too without wearing a mask,” Kelley said. “You want to see their faces again.”
The district graduated 830 students in the class of 2021 in five ceremonies this week. Willard Alternative High School kicked off the celebrations on Thursday evening, followed by Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel on Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Seeley-Swan High School will graduate 19 seniors in a ceremony on Sunday in Seeley Lake.
Families and friends of the graduating class were able to attend the celebrations at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday afternoon with a few remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as masks and hand-sanitizing stations.
Each ceremony included pre-recorded performances by students for the national anthem and other musical features that played on the stadium’s GrizVision Jumbotron.
Many of the speeches Friday touched on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather than focusing on what they lost, students emphasized what they gained through perseverance.
“I think we are the prime class to take this on head on," said William Thomas, a student speaker at Sentinel's graduation. "We took this year and we saw an opportunity to make it productive despite everything happening around us. We took this year, and as the class of 2021, we made this year great.”
Hellgate’s ceremony was the only one to feature a guest speaker. The graduating class invited Tyler Johnson to impart some wisdom before they take their next steps. He is a former professional cyclist and Olympian who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
He acknowledged that some might consider him a controversial choice for speaker. He told the graduates they shouldn’t follow in his footsteps but learn from his missteps. He encouraged students to validate themselves, trust their guts, know they are enough and that life is about the journey.
“You know what does feel good? Being true to yourself at every step, even when it’s hard,” Johnson said.
Ariel Cornelius, a teacher at Big Sky High School, reflected on the students' last four years of accomplishments and breaking down barriers to cross the finish line with a diploma in hand.
“As you progress, adventure and journey outside of high school, make sure you smile. Find people who will build you up and support you through any challenges you might face,” Cornelius said.
Sophia Flores, Sentinel’s senior class president, broke down how many students will continue their education at four-year or two-year colleges, pursue the military or enter the workforce, based on averages for the state of Montana.
Flores herself will pursue higher education next year at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.
“No matter what your future holds, or where you find yourself in the next year, I hope you continue with gratitude for the choices you’re given, and gratitude for the community you surround yourself with,” Flores said. “I also hope we choose to be thankful for our moments in our high school years.”