Missoula County Public Schools graduate 830 students in class of 2021

Families and friends of the graduating class were able to attend the celebrations at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday afternoon with a few remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as masks and hand-sanitizing stations.

Each ceremony included pre-recorded performances by students for the national anthem and other musical features that played on the stadium’s GrizVision Jumbotron.

Many of the speeches Friday touched on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather than focusing on what they lost, students emphasized what they gained through perseverance.

“I think we are the prime class to take this on head on," said William Thomas, a student speaker at Sentinel's graduation. "We took this year and we saw an opportunity to make it productive despite everything happening around us. We took this year, and as the class of 2021, we made this year great.”

Hellgate’s ceremony was the only one to feature a guest speaker. The graduating class invited Tyler Johnson to impart some wisdom before they take their next steps. He is a former professional cyclist and Olympian who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.