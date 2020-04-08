Missoula County Public Schools has served 35,000 meals during school closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County Public Schools' meal program served more meals in the first two weeks that schools were closed due to COVID-19 than the district did in the entire summer of 2019, according to a press release from the district.

Following Gov. Steve Bullock's directive for schools across the state to close on Monday, March 23, the district started serving meals to all youth under 18 in the community for free, regardless of household income.

The district had served nearly 35,000 meals as of their last count on Monday, April 6.

In the first two weeks of school closures, from March 23-31, the district served 20,898 meals in 10,449 bags that included breakfast and dinner, according to the release.

The district served an additional 13,778 meals during the first four weekdays of April when meals are distributed, and hit their peak day of meal delivery on Wednesday, April 1, when it served 3,778 meals.

The district will receive reimbursement for every meal provided during closures through the Food and Nutrition Service program of the Department of Agriculture, according to the release.