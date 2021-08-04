Missoula County Public Schools mull reopening, mask rules ahead of school start

With fewer than four weeks until the start of the school year, Missoula County Public Schools administrators are still wrestling with the district’s reopening plan and the crux of the discussion has centered on mask use.

The district’s COVID-19 task force met over the course of three meetings that ended Tuesday evening to provide superintendent Rob Watson with input as he crafts a recommendation, including a policy on masks, for the next board meeting on Aug. 10.

“There’s people on both sides of this issue and it’s important for me, and I know it’s important to our school board members, to hear everyone’s comments that would like to provide them,” Watson said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction last recommended in May that districts rescind mask mandates and “develop policies that make the wearing of face masks and other coverings optional, voluntary and a matter of family choice.”

Missoula County fits the criteria of the latest recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends the use of masks in areas of significant spread of COVID-19.