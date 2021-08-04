Missoula County Public Schools mull reopening, mask rules ahead of school start

With fewer than four weeks until the start of the school year, Missoula County Public Schools administrators are still wrestling with the district’s reopening plan and the crux of the discussion has centered on mask use.
The district’s COVID-19 task force met over the course of three meetings that ended Tuesday evening to provide superintendent Rob Watson with input as he crafts a recommendation, including a policy on masks, for the next board meeting on Aug. 10.
“There’s people on both sides of this issue and it’s important for me, and I know it’s important to our school board members, to hear everyone’s comments that would like to provide them,” Watson said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction last recommended in May that districts rescind mask mandates and “develop policies that make the wearing of face masks and other coverings optional, voluntary and a matter of family choice.”
Missoula County fits the criteria of the latest recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends the use of masks in areas of significant spread of COVID-19.
The universal use of masks in schools — regardless of vaccination status — is also recommended by the CDC, and many other groups fall in alignment with that guidance, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and its Montana chapter, Watson noted. The local health department recommends the use of face coverings inside public areas as well.
Watson recommended five scenarios for task force members to consider:
- Required mask use for all students pre-K through grade 12
- Required mask use for students pre-K through grade 8, recommended use for grades 9-12
- Required mask use for students pre-K through grade 6, recommended use for grades 7-12
- Required mask use for students pre-K through grade 5, recommended use for grades 6-12
- Recommended mask use for all pre-K through grade 12
Regardless of his recommendation to the board, Watson said the guidance should be specific.
“But in a school setting we really have to be careful of how we word things, not only for our students, but for our teachers who are going to be charged with enforcing whatever policy or practice that we recommend,” Watson said.
Task force members expressed their concerns with transmission, particularly with the delta variant rearing its head in Montana.
“I think one of the worst outcomes could be the deterioration of school community and division amongst kids and families about who’s wearing a mask and who’s not,” said Pam Wright, a building principal at Rattlesnake Elementary School.
Bruce Tribbensee, a task force member representing the Missoula community, added that the scenario also “leaves the most vulnerable, unvaccinatable population vulnerable, and with no mitigation.”
Watson and other members raised concerns about splitting required and recommended use among grade levels, especially when they straddle age ranges at the middle school. Washington Middle School principal Kacie Laslovich noted that requiring masks through sixth grade hits close to home for her.
“Dividing a school with sixth graders who potentially are vaccinated and still having to wear masks, who have already turned 12 — I worry about the impact of the culture of our school for them,” Laslovich said.
Overwhelmingly, task force members offered more “best case scenarios” that required masking at some level.
District health services supervisor Brooke Krininger noted that requiring masks through eighth grade might be a successful option if there were “100% compliance and that all unvaccinated people were going to take the recommendation and wear masks.”
“It would minimize transmission to our highest percentage of unvaccinated students at the pre-K-8 level,” she continued.
Public comment dominated the last two COVID-19 task force meetings. On Tuesday, nearly 50 people attended with a handful of others in overflow seating outside the boardroom. By the end of the meeting 26 people offered comments in person and there were over 80 pages of public comment submitted to the district.
By Wednesday afternoon, the public comment on the district’s website grew to 120 pages.
“By all means, nobody has the answer on this. I just want to be clear on that,” Watson said. “I need your feedback in order to make this decision.”
Watson’s recommendation will be released in the coming days ahead of the next board meeting that is scheduled for Aug. 10. To submit public comment for the board’s consideration, email publiccomment@mcpsmt.org.