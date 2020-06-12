Missoula County Public Schools plans for in-person instruction in fall

Missoula County Public Schools is planning to reopen schools for in-person instruction for the upcoming school year, the district announced Friday in a press release.
The district is working on a plan to open its 18 school campuses, which will be based on the COVID-19 outbreak conditions in Missoula and surrounding counties. The plan will follow the guidelines and directives of the governor, the Missoula City-County Health Department, the Montana Office of Public Instruction, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The district will offer face-to-face instructional, as well as a remote/online instructional model for students who are unable to return to school due to health concerns, according to its website.
"We will create specific procedures and options for online/remote learning and work for medically high-risk staff and students, as well as staff and students who live with people who are high-risk," the website states. "We will also need to consider sustainable workloads for our families and staff, especially for those caring for children at home."
The district stated in the press release that the return-to-school plan is subject to change based on outbreak conditions, although it is planning on sticking to the current calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The plans are being developed by a Return to School Committee, which will share the final recommendations with the school board, staff, students, parents, and the broader Missoula community as soon as possible, but no later than late July.
Seeley-Swan High School, Willard Alternative Learning High School Program and Jefferson Early Learning Center, which have smaller student populations, will be able to host more students in a face-to-face instructional setting, the press release states.
Students may have alternate schedules in other schools and on buses to allow for physical distancing. The district said on its website that it will be notifying families as soon as possible if there are changes to their school's daily schedule.
More information can be found on the district's website at www.mcpsmt.org/covid-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.