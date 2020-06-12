Missoula County Public Schools plans for in-person instruction in fall

The district stated in the press release that the return-to-school plan is subject to change based on outbreak conditions, although it is planning on sticking to the current calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

The plans are being developed by a Return to School Committee, which will share the final recommendations with the school board, staff, students, parents, and the broader Missoula community as soon as possible, but no later than late July.

Seeley-Swan High School, Willard Alternative Learning High School Program and Jefferson Early Learning Center, which have smaller student populations, will be able to host more students in a face-to-face instructional setting, the press release states.

Students may have alternate schedules in other schools and on buses to allow for physical distancing. The district said on its website that it will be notifying families as soon as possible if there are changes to their school's daily schedule.

More information can be found on the district's website at www.mcpsmt.org/covid-19.

