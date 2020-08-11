Missoula County Public Schools recommends mix of in-person, online learning

Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson is recommending a mix of in-person and remote learning when school starts Aug. 26.
Watson will recommend the "hybrid" model and other back-to-school plans for the Board of Trustees to consider Tuesday during their meeting, beginning at 6 p.m.
“MCPS believes that in-person learning is important, but the return to school also places students and staff at-risk for contracting COVID-19,” reads the agenda for the board meeting. “We expect that any return to in-person learning will result in transmission and positive cases of COVID-19. This risk needs to be managed so that transmission rates are kept low and the local health department is able to complete contract tracing when there is a confirmed case.”
The public can join the meeting virtually by phone or Zoom. Information on how to join and the proposed plan can be found on the district's website mcpsmt.org.
A livestream of the board meeting will also be available on mcat.org, the MCAT Facebook page, cable channel 190, and the MCPS Facebook page.
The district discussed its plans and protocols for in-person education with the Missoula City-County Health Department, according to the agenda, and the recommendation is based on discussions with the county health officer, analysis of local data regarding COVID-19, guidance from several agencies and "professional knowledge about how children learn."
The recommendation is that the district will restart in-person education in Phase 1 of a hybrid model on Aug. 26. The blended model includes remote and in-school instruction to lower the number of students in a school building.
In public comments submitted to the board before the meeting, some parents requested remote-only reopening, citing the increase in cases since the state has begun reopening, health concerns for children and their families, and concerns over the risk to teachers and administrators. Others asked to return to in-school instruction, citing the stress and pressure remote learning has put on some families.
"I hope you will strongly consider not reopening the schools and having teachers and children attempting to learn in a very stressful and likely unsafe environment," Glenda Bradshaw wrote in an email. "It's 2020, we should be using technology. There is no reason to unilaterally reopen."
Bradshaw also asked whether teachers and administrators would receive hazard pay like other front-line workers such as police officers.
Another parent of students in the district, Boni Rasmusen, said in an email that she found remote learning to be lacking and asked for the return to a full-time classroom schedule with remote learning as an option.
In a survey asking parents whether they will request that students attend school in person or online, 73% of students/parents preferred an in-person learning model, while 26% preferred to attend school in an entirely online model, according to an email the district sent to parents.
The district's phased plan uses Phase 0, 1, 2 and 3 to describe the level of restriction and the response for return-to-school plans. The level of risk increases with each phase. Phase 0 is an entirely online model where all school buildings are closed and students and teachers work from home, and Phase 3 is a traditional in-person learning model with every student is in attendance every day.
Under Phase 1 of the district's "Return to School" document, learning will occur two days per week in schools, with students learning remotely the remaining three days per week. Families can choose 100% virtual learning through the MCPS Online Academy.
Students will be divided into two groups alphabetically so the groups attend school on different days, although students with different last names who are in the same family will be kept together. Phase 1 allows for limited high school extracurricular activities, but does not allow extracurricular activities for grades K-8.
Additionally, students will be kept together in static groups to limit transmission and allow for contact tracing, and no visitors will be allowed in schools.
Students and staff will also be monitored during the day for symptoms, and schools will dedicate times during the day for hand-washing and to educate students about the steps to limit germ transmission, and schools will frequently sanitize surfaces and bathrooms.
Students in all elementary, middle and high schools will be required to wear face coverings indoors and on buses.
The health department could recommend a short-term school closure if there's a confirmed case in either staff or student.
If the district moves onto Phase 2 of the plan, students would begin attending school every day of the week, but classroom hours would be modified to limit student interactions.
The recommendation for which phase the district will operate under will be reassessed on a weekly basis, and any significant changes or updates, or movement between phases, will be brought to the Board of Trustees.
This story will be updated.
