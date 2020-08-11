Missoula County Public Schools recommends mix of in-person, online learning

Another parent of students in the district, Boni Rasmusen, said in an email that she found remote learning to be lacking and asked for the return to a full-time classroom schedule with remote learning as an option.

In a survey asking parents whether they will request that students attend school in person or online, 73% of students/parents preferred an in-person learning model, while 26% preferred to attend school in an entirely online model, according to an email the district sent to parents.

The district's phased plan uses Phase 0, 1, 2 and 3 to describe the level of restriction and the response for return-to-school plans. The level of risk increases with each phase. Phase 0 is an entirely online model where all school buildings are closed and students and teachers work from home, and Phase 3 is a traditional in-person learning model with every student is in attendance every day.

Under Phase 1 of the district's "Return to School" document, learning will occur two days per week in schools, with students learning remotely the remaining three days per week. Families can choose 100% virtual learning through the MCPS Online Academy.