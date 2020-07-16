Missoula County Public Schools taking comment on high school transfer policy

Comments are being taken on a proposed Missoula County Public Schools high school transfer policy that encourages students to attend their assigned neighborhood school and does not allow for transfer requests based on extracurricular activities, although the district will consider other exceptions.
The proposed policy allows students to request a transfer to a different high school on a space-available basis for reasons prioritized in the following order: legal and safety, health, academic, if they are the sibling of students currently attending another high school, or if they are the child of a staff member who wishes to attend the school where their parent/guardian works.
“Any reason that doesn't fall within the previous priorities would be the lowest priority granted with the reminder that we're not going to grant requests based on extracurricular activities," Superintendent Rob Watson said during a school board meeting Tuesday.
The district's previous open enrollment policy allowed students to transfer to any school at any time, even in the middle of the semester, and allowed many students to transfer for athletic reasons — a practice that, some parents complained, gave certain high schools a competitive advantage in athletics. However, the proposed policy would only allow transfers at the beginning of the semester, unless deemed necessary by the district.
Students are also subject to eligibility policies with the Montana High School Association if they participate in extracurricular activities, regardless of the reason for their transfer. MHSA policy states that students are ineligible to participate in a varsity association contest for 90 days from the date of enrollment in the school to which they transfer.
During the Tuesday board meeting, Trustee Koan Mercer questioned the proposed policy's limitation.
"Why not extracurricular activities?" Mercer said. "Why make someone lie about wanting to take some class, rather than just if there's space available, let them go? What's the downside of that?"
Watson said the downside is that the policy has been applied inconsistently over the years.
"The problem is that kids are being told 'no' right now but there's really no rationale for why they're being told no," Watson said. "So without having some guidelines in place, what I fear, and what I believe is happening, is it's being applied inconsistently and it's not equitable for all students."
Transfers require approval of principals at both high schools, as well as the superintendent or another designee. When considering out-of-attendance-area exceptions, administrators will also consider state accreditation standards, the availability of specialty or elective courses, overall class sizes, the impact of increased or decreased enrollment on support areas (such as counselors, special needs classes and administrative services) and the student's attendance and discipline history.
The Board of Trustees expects to review the policy for approval at their next virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. The district is accepting public comment on the policy until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
Comments should be submitted through email at publiccomment@mcps.k12.mt.us, or mailed to the MCPS Superintendent’s Office, 215 South Sixth Street West, Missoula, MT 59801. After July 21, anyone wishing to provide comment on this policy should plan to address the board directly during the virtual July 28 meeting.
Watson also presented a draft of procedures that explains how the new policy will be implemented. The procedures, unlike the policy, do not require approval from the Board of Trustees.
The procedures state that the district may return students to their attendance area school at the start of the semester if the school the student wishes to transfer to, or has transferred to, is overcrowded.
Angela Miller, who said during the meeting that she has two students attending Hellgate High School who would otherwise be going to Big Sky, said she would like to see a definition for overcrowding.
"Overcrowding could mean either a student-to-teacher ratio or in the middle of a pandemic, it could mean something quite different," Miller said. "Those are things that could be very devastating to kids who have already created their social circle within their high school that they've already been in for a couple of years, only to find out that they may get bumped."
The procedures also state that there is no guarantee of continued attendance at an out-of-area school and that determinations will be made on a year-to-year basis. The procedures do not apply to placement in the Willard Alternative High School Program, which has its own enrollment procedure.
Trustee Grace Decker also brought up the topic of academic programs unique to certain schools, such as the Health Science Academy at Big Sky High School, an academic program that merges real-world experience through occupational coursework and job skills with college-prep academics.
Decker pointed out that some programs that require students to enroll as a freshman may not be on students' radar in high school, and asked how the district can let students know about programs available at different schools so they can make an informed decision.
Watson agreed that the district needs to do a better job in explaining what the options are for students. He also noted that some programs, such as the agriculture education program at Big Sky, are accessible to students from all high schools due to busing options available to students throughout the day.
The procedures explain the criteria for students to transfer. Watson said legal and safety reasons would likely include some sort of legal order through through a court system, such as a restraining order or a safety order. Transfer requests due to mental or physical health reasons must include supporting documentation and letters from the student and their parents or guardian explaining the request. Academic-related requests must also include explanatory letters, documentation, and the student's current grades and a graduation credit check form if the student is in 10th-12th grade.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.