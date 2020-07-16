Missoula County Public Schools taking comment on high school transfer policy

The Board of Trustees expects to review the policy for approval at their next virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. The district is accepting public comment on the policy until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

Comments should be submitted through email at publiccomment@mcps.k12.mt.us, or mailed to the MCPS Superintendent’s Office, 215 South Sixth Street West, Missoula, MT 59801. After July 21, anyone wishing to provide comment on this policy should plan to address the board directly during the virtual July 28 meeting.

Watson also presented a draft of procedures that explains how the new policy will be implemented. The procedures, unlike the policy, do not require approval from the Board of Trustees.

The procedures state that the district may return students to their attendance area school at the start of the semester if the school the student wishes to transfer to, or has transferred to, is overcrowded.

Angela Miller, who said during the meeting that she has two students attending Hellgate High School who would otherwise be going to Big Sky, said she would like to see a definition for overcrowding.