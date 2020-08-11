Missoula County Public Schools to begin school year with mix of in-person, online learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County Public Schools will pursue a hybrid learning model with a mix of in-person and remote learning when school starts on Aug. 26.

Superintendent Rob Watson recommended the hybrid model and other back-to-school plans to the Board of Trustees Tuesday night during a meeting that lasted more than four hours due to extensive public comment.

“We really only have about two weeks before the first day of school and so I want to give our parents and our staff enough time to prepare for that and that's why I think we need to make the decision now and continue to watch those case counts over the next, not only the next two weeks but the next two months,” Watson said.

Trustees approved the hybrid model on a 9-2 vote, with Sharon Sterbis and Grace Decker voting against the plan. Decker was among trustees who expressed reservations about the complexity of the hybrid model for families and for teachers.

"The ability of families to make a choice into the remote learning environment feels deeply inadequate to me," said Trustee Grace Decker. "That's not a choice that every family has equal power and opportunity to make."