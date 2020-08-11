Missoula County Public Schools to begin school year with mix of in-person, online learning

Missoula County Public Schools will pursue a hybrid learning model with a mix of in-person and remote learning when school starts on Aug. 26.
Superintendent Rob Watson recommended the hybrid model and other back-to-school plans to the Board of Trustees Tuesday night during a meeting that lasted more than four hours due to extensive public comment.
“We really only have about two weeks before the first day of school and so I want to give our parents and our staff enough time to prepare for that and that's why I think we need to make the decision now and continue to watch those case counts over the next, not only the next two weeks but the next two months,” Watson said.
Trustees approved the hybrid model on a 9-2 vote, with Sharon Sterbis and Grace Decker voting against the plan. Decker was among trustees who expressed reservations about the complexity of the hybrid model for families and for teachers.
"The ability of families to make a choice into the remote learning environment feels deeply inadequate to me," said Trustee Grace Decker. "That's not a choice that every family has equal power and opportunity to make."
Decker also said that in all of the public comments she has read, she has not seen a single public comment from a teacher who loves the plan and feels confident about it.
Several teachers who commented during the meeting expressed a range of concerns, including health concerns, concerns about students' needs not being met from remote instruction, and hesitation about teachers' ability to request to teach entirely online after the district's human resources director, Dave Rott, said the district may not be able to accommodate all telecommuting requests.
"We have a situation where not only students and staff are at risk of adverse health effects, or death, but also students, families, friends, coworkers and teammates," said Alex Sovin, a teacher at Sentinel High School. "I urge you to consider online learning until that time that Missoula County has lower transmission rates and it is better equipped to conduct testing and contact tracing."
“MCPS believes that in-person learning is important, but the return to school also places students and staff at-risk for contracting COVID-19,” reads the agenda for the board meeting. “We expect that any return to in-person learning will result in transmission and positive cases of COVID-19. This risk needs to be managed so that transmission rates are kept low and the local health department is able to complete contract tracing when there is a confirmed case."
The district discussed its plans and protocols for in-person education with the Missoula City-County Health Department, and the recommendation is based on discussions with the county health officer, analysis of local data regarding COVID-19, guidance from several agencies and "professional knowledge about how children learn."
Under the recommendation, the district would restart in-person education in Phase 1 of a hybrid model on Aug. 26. The blended model includes remote and in-school instruction to lower the number of students in a school building.
In public comments submitted to the board before the meeting, some parents requested remote-only reopening, citing the increase in cases since the state has begun reopening, health concerns for children and their families, and concerns over the risk to teachers and administrators. Others asked to return to in-school instruction, citing the stress and pressure remote learning has put on some families.
"I hope you will strongly consider not reopening the schools and having teachers and children attempting to learn in a very stressful and likely unsafe environment," Glenda Bradshaw wrote in an email. "It's 2020, we should be using technology. There is no reason to unilaterally reopen."
Bradshaw also asked whether teachers and administrators would receive hazard pay like other front-line workers such as police officers.
Another parent of students in the district, Boni Rasmusen, said in an email that she found remote learning to be lacking and asked for the return to a full-time classroom schedule with remote learning as an option.
In a survey asking parents whether they will request that students attend school in person or online, 73% of students/parents preferred an in-person learning model, while 26% preferred to attend school in an entirely online model, according to an email the district sent to parents.
The district's phased plan uses Phase 0, 1, 2 and 3 to describe the level of restriction and the response for return-to-school plans. The level of risk increases with each phase. Phase 0 is an entirely online model where all school buildings are closed and students and teachers work from home, and Phase 3 is a traditional in-person learning model with every student is in attendance every day.
Under Phase 1 of the district's "Return to School" document, learning will occur two days per week in schools, with students learning remotely the remaining three days per week. Families can choose 100% virtual learning through the MCPS Online Academy.
Students will be divided into two groups alphabetically so the groups attend school on different days, although students with different last names who are in the same family will be kept together.
Watson said the district has asked middle and high school teachers and administrators to implement a modified schedule with fewer classes during the school day for a longer period of time.
"The modified schedule at middle school and high school provides only two classes during the day so kids are only transferring from class to class once and they would have those classes for a longer period of time which will really help with, hopefully, with the close contacts and the rate of transmission," Watson said.
The district created a "cohort" model for elementary schools that keeps kids together in a cohort group throughout the school day.
Watson said the district will also pair specialists such as librarians, physical education teachers and art teachers with a core group of students for several weeks to avoid having those teachers work with multiple groups.
Trustees also asked Watson to detail how the plan would affect vulnerable populations and students with more needs, such as students with individualized learning plans.
Watson said schools will meet with families of students with individualized plans to discuss what services were potentially lost last spring when the district switched to remote learning, and what schools will need to do to make for those lost services, in addition to figuring out how to provide services for those students who are working 100% remotely.
Phase 1 allows for limited high school extracurricular activities, but does not allow extracurricular activities for grades K-8.
Additionally, students will be kept together in static groups to limit transmission and allow for contact tracing, and no visitors will be allowed in schools.
Schools will dedicate times during the day for hand-washing and to educate students about the steps to limit germ transmission, and schools will frequently sanitize surfaces and bathrooms.
Students in all elementary, middle and high schools will be required to wear face coverings indoors and on buses.
Watson said schools will not do regular health screenings at the start of the school day, but will monitor students for symptoms. Watson said that decision is based on guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department and the Academy of Pediatrics.
“We’re trying to limit the backup of kids at the front door,” Watson said. “The second reason … is that the temperature screening, especially in kids younger than age 10, is somewhat ineffective because that's not some of the symptoms they're seeing.”
The health department could recommend a short-term school closure if there's a confirmed case in either staff or student.
If the district moves onto Phase 2 of the plan, students would begin attending school every day of the week, but classroom hours would be modified to limit student interactions.
The recommendation for which phase the district will operate under will be reassessed on a weekly basis, and any significant changes or updates, or movement between phases, will be brought to the Board of Trustees.
