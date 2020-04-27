Missoula County Public Schools to discuss reopening schools or remaining closed

An overwhelming majority of families, students and staff of Missoula County Public Schools are asking the district to continue remote learning for the duration of the academic year due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The majority of parents and staff who submitted comments to the district in advance of a trustees' meeting Tuesday to discuss reopening requested that schools remain closed, although some asked for kids to return to school, even part-time, or referred to the pandemic as a political "sham." The district has received more than 1,000 comments related to the pandemic since March.
One unnamed parent at Chief Charlo Elementary School cited health concerns for reason to continue remote learning.
"On a personal level, our home has a newborn, I have asthma, and two of my kids, as well as myself, have autoimmune disorders," the parent wrote. "From a larger societal perspective, I have concerns about opening the schools before we see the impact of reopening the state. If bars and restaurants are opening on the 4th, we won't know what type of impact that will have on the community spread of COVID-19 until at least two weeks later."
Teachers also expressed concerns about reopening schools in May.
"The prospect of going back to school as a teacher terrifies me," wrote one Sentinel High School teacher. "I can’t imagine, even with half of our students in the building, that we would be able to keep ourselves safe from what has been proven to be a super contagious virus. It is NOT worth four weeks of in-person instruction to risk the lives of our grandparents and those that are immuno-compromised."
Trustees will consider the comments, along with a recommendation from the district's administration to keep schools closed, when they discuss whether the district should reopen schools or remain closed for the duration of the school year during a virtual public meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The meeting comes after Gov. Steve Bullock announced last week that districts may choose to reopen as early as May 7.
The board will present their final decision Friday during a special board meeting.
Superintendent Rob Watson said he would like the district to continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year while the district continues developing a plan to return to classroom instruction, which could be implemented in the fall.
"At school, it's really hard to socially distance, especially for some of our younger students because they move around a lot in the classroom so that that gave us some pause," Watson said.
The district has received over 1,000 comments related to COVID-19 concerns since it has been collecting feedback from students, staff and families in early March, according to district spokesperson Hatton Littman. The feedback, which can be found on the district's website, also includes comments submitted to the health department regarding schools.
Watson said a number of requirements in the governor's plan for the state's gradual reopening, such as requiring students to maintain social distance and limiting group sizes, contributed to his recommendation to keep schools closed.
The superintendent will present trustees with a list of concerns to consider on Tuesday, as well as a preliminary "return to school" plan.
Watson said the basics of even supplying cloth masks to the district's 9,200 students and 1,200 staff members could be challenging. The district would also have to consider medically vulnerable students and staff, who likely would be unable to come to school.
"We did an analysis on our 9,200 students and there's about 1,200 of them that fit that federal definition for medically vulnerable, so that's about 14% of our population," Watson said.
Among other reasons, Watson said the district does not have enough nurses to staff every building as recommended. In addition, he said the Missoula City-County Health Department also told him that it would be difficult for the agency to support the district in contact tracing.
Members of the public can submit their comments by emailing publiccomment@mcps.k12.mt.us. Information on how to listen or call into the meeting can be found on the district's website at www.mcpsmt.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.