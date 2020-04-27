Missoula County Public Schools to discuss reopening schools or remaining closed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An overwhelming majority of families, students and staff of Missoula County Public Schools are asking the district to continue remote learning for the duration of the academic year due to concerns related to COVID-19.

The majority of parents and staff who submitted comments to the district in advance of a trustees' meeting Tuesday to discuss reopening requested that schools remain closed, although some asked for kids to return to school, even part-time, or referred to the pandemic as a political "sham." The district has received more than 1,000 comments related to the pandemic since March.

One unnamed parent at Chief Charlo Elementary School cited health concerns for reason to continue remote learning.

"On a personal level, our home has a newborn, I have asthma, and two of my kids, as well as myself, have autoimmune disorders," the parent wrote. "From a larger societal perspective, I have concerns about opening the schools before we see the impact of reopening the state. If bars and restaurants are opening on the 4th, we won't know what type of impact that will have on the community spread of COVID-19 until at least two weeks later."

Teachers also expressed concerns about reopening schools in May.