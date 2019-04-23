Local school elections are underway for Missoula County residents whose mail-in ballots are due back on May 7.
The ballots include several newcomers and incumbents running for three open seats on the district's school board.
The unpaid trustee position has a history of struggling to attract candidates; however, this year five candidates are running for the three trustee positions representing the elementary and high school districts for a three-year term.
Three of the current trustees — Michael Beers, Diane Lorenzen and Vicki McDonald — are at the end of their terms.
Lorenzen and McDonald are running as incumbents alongside three new candidates: John Fletcher, Wilena Old Person and Megan Robson.
Trustees Ann Wake and Sharon Sterbis are running unopposed for seats as high school trustees.
The Missoulian asked the elementary and high school trustee candidates to answer the question: What do you see as the most pressing issue in regard to MCPS or the educational landscape in Montana and how would you address it as a trustee?
Here are the candidates' answers, as well as more information on their backgrounds.
Diane Lorenzen
Occupation/Employment: environmental engineer; MCPS K-12 trustee elected in May 2013
Education: DeSmet Elementary, Hellgate High School, Stanford University — civil engineering
What do you see as the most pressing issue in regard to MCPS or the educational landscape in Montana and how would you address it as a trustee?
The elementary school boundary study will be a very important issue for MCPS trustees for the next several years. Now that MCPS has completed all the school bond projects, the board needs to review school enrollment practices and how we define school capacity. In my opinion, elementary school boundaries cannot be changed without first evaluating the impact on the middle school boundaries. I believe MCPS should slow down the boundary review process so we can work out a well-designed boundary plan for our elementary and middle schools. In my experience, school funding is cyclical. Although MCPS has adequate funding now, I feel we need to prepare for a potential downturn. It will be up to the board to direct the new superintendent to be mindful of spending and look for ways to conserve resources.
Vicki McDonald
Occupation/Employment: retirement planning specialist; Montana financial literacy ambassador; MCPS K-12 trustee elected in May 2016
Education: High school: Hellgate & Sentinel; accounting: Missoula Vo-Tech, 1989
What do you see as the most pressing issue in regard to MCPS or the educational landscape in Montana and how would you address it as a trustee?
The most pressing issue for me is to develop a new relationship with the new incoming superintendent. The past three years of my tenure as trustee, l have noticed a huge disconnect between the educators and their administration at MCPS. My focus will be working with the incoming superintendent to try to incorporate more of a unity between these two entities. In retrospect of the educational landscape in Montana, financial literacy is one of the most lacking, yet the most important, educational and primary components that is missing from the state's overall public educational program. It is and always will be my primary focus of implementing financial literacy into Montana state public schools curriculum.
John Fletcher
Occupation/Employment: retired bookseller, health care worker
Education: BA — University of Michigan, 1972, graduate studies at University of Montana, 1974-present
What do you see as the most pressing issue in regard to MCPS or the educational landscape in Montana and how would you address it as a trustee?
Public education works best within community. MCPS administration, teachers, and staff are already on top of this. The Missoula community, however, needs steady encouragement and support as it absorbs our graduates into the workforce, into parenthood, into adult lives and responsibilities. Members of the school board, already entrusted with education of our young people and oversight of our taxpayer dollars, are well-positioned to engage with the Missoula community on issues of employment, wage growth, and learning employers' needs. I bring skills and knowledge gained from almost 20 years' service on other boards within our local government. I'm experienced in group decision-making and parliamentary procedure; I've developed appreciation for the role of staff, benefiting from their education and experience in the field. I've worked in MCPS as teacher, lay reader, and volunteer writing coach. I've taken UM's graduate classes in educational leadership and public administration. I ask Missoula voters for their support.
Wilena Old Person (Yakama/Blackfeet)
Occupation/Employment: program coordinator, Health Careers Opportunity Program/College of Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences, University of Montana
Education: BA — history and Native American Studies, 2004; MA — anthropology, winter 2019
What do you see as the most pressing issue in regard to MCPS or the educational landscape in Montana and how would you address it as a trustee?
A critical issue for MCPS that I see is educational equity and trying to balance unique and innovative programs with ensuring all students have access to high-quality programs. As a current MCPS Elementary Boundary Committee member, I have seen firsthand the importance of active participation and being a voice for those underrepresented. I want to make a difference and believe in individual impact; I want to make an impact for inclusive excellence within MCPS.
Megan Robson
Occupation/Employment: Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway; grant administrator, the High Stakes Foundation
Education: BS accounting and BA Spanish, University of Montana
What do you see as the most pressing issue in regard to MCPS or the educational landscape in Montana and how would you address it as a trustee?
This year, MCPS will hire a new superintendent and likely craft a new strategic plan; I think that especially in a time of transition, it’s important to take time to listen to stakeholders, assess what we’re doing well, what we think we can do better, and how. I believe it’s critical to make sure that the community, especially our students, are engaged in not just the creation of a new strategic plan, but in implementation and accountability measures. I think that students are more sophisticated than sometimes they get credit for, and better versed in the challenges they are facing, so as a trustee, I’d like to do whatever I can to help students, as well as parents, teachers and the community feel like they have a voice as we shape the future of MCPS.
Information on all of the current MCPS trustees can be found on mcpsmt.org.