Missoula County Public Schools trustees approve levies for upcoming election

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees approved running general fund levies for both the elementary and high school districts for the upcoming school election on May 3.

Elementary trustees unanimously approved running a $294,791 levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

A levy for the high school district’s general fund for $525,962 was also approved, with Trustee Michael Gehl as the lone dissenting vote. The levy would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Both levy amounts would bring their respective districts to the highest general fund budgets under the school funding formula, which is heavily influenced by student enrollment.

“The prior year’s budget was adopted without a levy for a number of reasons, one of which was we were in the midst of the pandemic and the COVID crisis,” said Pat McHugh, the district’s executive director of business and operations.

MCPS has received just over $28 million dollars in the three installments of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, also known as ESSER, which is aimed at supporting schools amid the pandemic. All of the funds must be spent before the end of 2024.

As of this spring, the district has spent about $12.8 million and has $15.2 million remaining.

The district is planning to reserve $6.1 million to be spent next school year as well as the following year, which would leave $3 million to be spent before the end of 2024.

In terms of what areas of MCPS will receive that additional financial support, administrators turned to the school community and conducted a survey of parents and staff.

Over 550 people participated in the survey, and a majority of the responses indicated that the money should be used to address student learning loss and mental health, according to Superintendent Rob Watson.

For the next school year, the district will allocate $1 million for the Missoula Online Academy, which is a “huge reduction in where we have been,” Watson said. This year, MCPS funneled $2.1 million to the program, down from over $3 million the prior year.

“We still have some students — mostly high school — that are requesting the online academy,” Watson said. “When we asked students why they would be interested in the online academy, the high school students were sort of all over the board in terms of why they would still be interested. Some of it was related to COVID, a lot of it was related to school anxiety issues.

“We feel it’s necessary to continue it for those students,” he continued.

Additionally, $852,000 of the remaining ESSER funds will be allocated for the continuation of academic interventionists in each K-8 building for the next school year to respond to learning loss during the pandemic.

The district is also planning on continuing behavior interventionists and social workers in all K-12 buildings who will work with teacher teams to address mental health needs of individual students as well as the school community as a whole. These positions will cost $887,000 from ESSER funds.

The current elementary district budget can support four art specialists for K-5 buildings, and the district intends to use $355,000 of its ESSER funds to pay for five additional positions to cover each school.

Just under $850,000 will be used to purchase cleaning supplies and air filters, continue to support extra nursing and COVID staff, and permanent substitute teachers at each school in the district.

The remaining $2.2 million to be spent according to Watson’s spending plan will be used to address general fund shortfall due to declining enrollment throughout the elementary district.

“That helps in a couple of different ways, we don’t have to cut programs, but also we can keep staff employed,” Watson said.

