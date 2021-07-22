Missoula County Public Schools trustees approve strategic plan for next decade

Missoula County Public Schools trustees approved the district’s strategic plan at a board meeting Tuesday after fine-tuning the document in a committee over the last two months.
The plan was brought before the board for its approval in a meeting this May, however several trustees felt they weren’t given enough voice with their contributions during the draft process and opted to form an ad hoc committee instead.
While the revisions didn't change the direction or core values of the original draft, some wording was refined.
“In the end it looks like what happened was some wordsmithing, but I actually do want to say that that’s not really what took place,” said trustee Grace Decker, who served on the committee. "It was important to me that the statements that we put into our strategic plan felt more powerful and gave clearer guidance about what we stand for.”
Vice chairs Ann Wake and Wilena Old Person, as well as trustee Nancy Hobbins, also were members of the ad hoc committee to review the strategic plan.
The committee was scheduled to meet five times since its formation. Two meetings did not have enough members present to form a quorum, two other meetings were either canceled or postponed according to the district’s calendar.
The core goal of the district, according to the strategic plan, is to “engage all students in a high quality education that empowers, inspires and prepares each student for their future.” The district also identifies student-centered, equity, innovation, safety, inclusion and relationships as its core values.
Over the next decade, the trustees intend for the district to provide enhanced learning opportunities, offer “robust” professional development, and offer a space that allows for students, staff and other visitors to “feel a sense of belonging.”
Part three of the plan still needs some development when it comes to identifying strategies to make progress toward the district’s goals over the next three to five years.
“It’s pretty clear that we haven’t identified the specific strategies, yet we have quite a few strategies within our school district that will meet some of these goal areas, but we haven’t, as a community, really taken the time or taken that deep dive to identify specific strategies,” said superintendent Rob Watson.
He recommended the board approve the draft as presented on Tuesday night and that the district continue to meet with “various groups” in the community to fill in those gaps later this fall. That way, the trustees were able to focus on goal areas in general without getting hung up on specific strategies to achieve them, Watson said.
Trustee Decker noted that the strategic plan will drive the district toward decision-making in a way that keeps its values on the forefront. While the process may seem drawn out, she said she was pleased with the result.
“We’re going to go slow so that we can go fast,” said Decker.