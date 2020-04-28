Missoula County Public Schools weighs options to finish school year

Missoula County Public Schools is nearing a decision on whether the district's students will return to class for the remainder of the school year.
Trustees discussed options for how the district will finish the school year during a virtual board meeting on Tuesday night. The board will make a decision Friday during a public meeting beginning at noon.
Aaron Fortner, a teacher at Big Sky High School, asked trustees to keep schools closed and said it would be a "logistical impossibility" to maintain structure in a normal school day given the governor's guidelines.
"As a teacher, I know a lot of staff and students personally who are at significant risk for exposure, so as we move forward ... I think it's important to always emphasize the associated risk with that," he said.
Earlier in the day, Mayor John Engen said community leaders had been discussing the matter "pretty relentlessly" in leadership meetings and agreed it was too soon to open this school year. Engen offered his remarks in a YouTube update Tuesday before the board meeting along with Commissioner Josh Slotnick.
"We think the complications associated with that are too difficult to overcome, and we don't want to put people at risk," Engen said.
Trustees will also consider over 1,000 comments the district has received since early March from families, students and teachers. The majority of the comments request that schools remain closed, with many parents and staff citing health concerns.
In announcing a phased reopening for Montana last week, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that school districts could choose to reopen starting May 7, although they may also remain closed. In either case, schools are able to continue to receive state and federal funding.
Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson recommended that schools remain closed to allow the district more time to create a plan for how it will address COVID-19-related concerns when students return to class.
At the meeting, Watson presented the board with a list of items the district will need to consider in order to reopen schools. Watson said the district will need to create a plan to address each item on the list and implement ways to mitigate concerns for when schools open, either this spring or next fall.
The list includes guidance from the governor — such as suggesting that schools collaborate with public health officials to report positive COVID-19 cases and conduct contact tracing — and adds onto that guidance.
In regards to suspected or positive COVID-19 cases, the district added that each school should have an on-site nurse or medical provider who is able to screen, isolate, refer and follow-up with students.
However, the district does not currently have enough nurses for each school, and Watson said the Missoula City-County Health Department does not currently have the bandwidth to support a district as large as MCPS during the outbreak.
The plan also includes several options for graduation ceremonies, with different options for each phase of the state's reopening.
Graduation ceremonies for all of the district's high schools are currently scheduled for the last week of May and first week of June. Any plan for graduation ceremonies will need to be approved by the local health department while also following requirements associated with the state's phase of reopening at that time.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to adopt a temporary policy for grading variance to allow teachers more flexibility in grading and determining proficiency in students beyond the traditional A-F letter grade. Superintendent Watson will work with principals to develop procedures to implement the grading variance, which can include a pass/fail grade, determination of proficiency and granting of credit, or awarding an incomplete grade that could be made up at a later time.
According to the policy, the district's administration will determine a process for determining proficiency, awarding credit and calculating students' GPA.
