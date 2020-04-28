Missoula County Public Schools weighs options to finish school year

In announcing a phased reopening for Montana last week, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that school districts could choose to reopen starting May 7, although they may also remain closed. In either case, schools are able to continue to receive state and federal funding.

Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson recommended that schools remain closed to allow the district more time to create a plan for how it will address COVID-19-related concerns when students return to class.

At the meeting, Watson presented the board with a list of items the district will need to consider in order to reopen schools. Watson said the district will need to create a plan to address each item on the list and implement ways to mitigate concerns for when schools open, either this spring or next fall.

The list includes guidance from the governor — such as suggesting that schools collaborate with public health officials to report positive COVID-19 cases and conduct contact tracing — and adds onto that guidance.

In regards to suspected or positive COVID-19 cases, the district added that each school should have an on-site nurse or medical provider who is able to screen, isolate, refer and follow-up with students.