Missoula County Public Schools will keep mask policy
Missoula County Public Schools will keep mask policy

MCPS mask mandate (copy)

Substitute teacher Hannah Stoddard-Donahue speaks to her kindergarten class at Lowell Elementary School in February. Missoula County Public Schools is continuing to follow its school board policy that requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in its facilities.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula County Public Schools is continuing to follow its school board policy that requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in its facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that fully vaccinated people can go without masks in most indoor settings.

Despite the announcement, the district said in a letter to staff and families that it is continuing the policy based on legal advice. Montana law does not allow public entities, like the district, to discriminate based on vaccination status.

“Without knowing the vaccine status of all individuals, MCPS practices and policies will need to remain consistent for all,” wrote the district in a letter signed by superintendent Rob Watson and other district health officials.

The district’s policy requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks in its facilities. Masks are not required in outdoor activities in certain situations depending on the number of participants, space and distancing capabilities.

“We will continue to follow this policy to protect all staff and students from discrimination and to reduce the risk of disease transmission, as there is still a large percentage of our student population who are at risk without vaccines,” the district said in the letter.

Next week the district will be holding a two-day vaccine clinic to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Watson said in a tweet on Wednesday that the district surpassed its goal and "more than 1,100 students signed up for a COVID vaccine in that 12-15 year old group."

