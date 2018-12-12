At Tuesday night’s Missoula County Public Schools board meeting, trustees voted to seek an outside consultant who will lead the search process for a new superintendent following current superintendent Mark Thane's retirement.
The request for a proposal for finding a consultant to assist with the search will be published by December 21, 2018, according to a press release.
Trustees will discuss the proposals received and next steps in the search process at a public board meeting in January.
At the meeting, trustees said they will first offer the position to internal candidates who are interested, although they will also consider outside candidates.
Mark Thane will leave the district on June 30, 2019. Thane previously told the Missoulian that he had been thinking about retirement for a while and that it seemed like an appropriate time for him to leave.
He has worked in the district for 39 years.