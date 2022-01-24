Missoula County pushes ahead with overhaul of zoning policy

Missoula County is inching closer to finalizing an overhaul of its outdated zoning laws to better align with its growth policy.

Staff from the county's Land Use and Community Planning office presented an updated draft on Jan. 18 of the zoning plan, the culmination of what has been nearly a five-year process, to Missoula's Consolidated Planning Board.

Missoula County is completely rewriting its zoning code, which was first written in 1976.

"Zoning is meant to change over time, it is not meant to be static, it is not meant to be permanent or in place forever. It is meant to evolve," senior county planner Andrew Hagemeier told the planning board last week.

The new zoning code is meant to address housing, climate and protection of agricultural and wildlife areas, among a variety of other issues. The area being focused on includes Bonner, East Missoula and the Wye and does not include anything within city limits.

Hagemeier and Lindsay Romaniello have helped lead the project.

"There's been so much that's gone into this and the time of not only us, but the countless people who have taken the time to come out and comment ... there were definitely groups that we've spent hours going through this code with," Romaniello said. "There's a lot that's gone into it and it's definitely made it a better project."

Romaniello presented a number of changes over the last year that followed conversations with community members and stakeholders in the project.

There were a few larger changes, including taking out some standards meant to address wildfires. Missoula County is, with priority, looking at a different project that will incorporate pieces of zoning, building codes and other laws and ordinances that are designed to prevent structure loss during fires into a larger, codifying document.

"It became apparent that we need to remove this and address all of these things at once, so we're putting that aside for now, but that's something we're going to pick up the minute this is done," Romaniello said.

Other changes included moving some areas designated for higher density closer to the Sx͏ʷtpqyen (pronounced S-wh-tip-KAYN) Master Plan, which is mostly along Mullan Road.

The county also added an overlay district to the Target Range area, which combines new zoning plans for the area with an older neighborhood plan. Overlays are not expected to be common, but there will likely be one in the area around the airport, Hagemeier said.

A major concept of the plan is to reduce how many special zoning districts there are and provide more clarity for everyone in the community regarding what can be built where.

"Sometimes overlay zones allow you do to extra things, sometimes they add extra restrictions," Hagemeier said. "This one sort of specifies the intent of the Target Range Neighborhood Plan, so there's an intent statement in there that's different from the normal rural residential and small agricultural zone.

"Their plan very specifically says 'We do not want density bonuses' and so that's the main thing."

The agricultural community also has some concerns. A noise standard exemption for those areas was added, as was more clustering required for subdivisions built on land where agricultural soil is present.

That means those areas will have to have higher density and will not be spread out as much.

Lighting standards were also added and closely align with city policy. The zoning plan is incentive-laden, meaning developers can scale up density for meeting sustainability, resource protection and other goals.

Incentives for cleaner electricity were added to the plan as well.

"Everything in the code is intentional — everything." Hagemeier said. "It has a purpose and it has a reasoning behind it."

The county has included the city in discussions around the zoning regulations. They are meant to mesh with city zoning laws, which are changing as well.

Tuesday's Planning Board meeting was the first of two leading up to a planning board public comment process, which is required by law. That will begin on March 1, according to a Missoula County news release.

Following the planning board's public comment process, there will time for additional public comment with the Missoula County Board of Commissioners. After that, the commissioners will vote on the new zoning laws, which could be in effect by this summer.

Comments on the plan can be submitted at mczoningupdate.com. The website also has extensive information on the proposed changes.

