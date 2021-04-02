Missoula County pushes back against election questions

The group contends that, out of a random sampling of 15,455 mail-in envelopes, 55 lacked postmark dates and 53 never had their signature checked.

During the records review, 65 affirmation envelopes were flagged by Tschida's group because they did not have a red line.

Seaman said that while a very small minority of affirmation envelopes might not have had a red line through a signature due to human error, they were still signature verified. All of the 65 affirmation envelopes the group pulled had been signature verified, he added.

Some of the affirmation envelopes did not have postmark dates because some ballots were returned in person to the elections office, he said.

"After this records review, Mr. Rhoades had come in here and asked to inspect them, so we graciously met him and allowed them to inspect these. Had there been any other discrepancy, if it was brought to our attention and truly existed, we would have set those aside and looked into a real investigation," Seaman said.

Tschida's group also says 28 signatures on affirmation envelopes from a nursing home looked similar. Seaman says those were not flagged.