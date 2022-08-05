Missoula County puts crisis services levy on November ballot

Linda Clark lived without a house for three years after surviving domestic violence.

Following a stay at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space created by the city and the county during the COVID-19 pandemic, Clark was able to secure stable housing.

“Life is getting better,” she told the Missoula County Commissioners at their Thursday public meeting.

But funds are drying up for the TSOS and other programs initiated with American Rescue Plan Act money. These include the Mobile Support Team first responders, two other homelessness initiatives similar to TSOS, and the Crime Victim Advocate Program.

In response, the Missoula County commissioners unanimously agreed to place a new levy on the November ballot to continue funding those programs.

The levy would raise $5 million, costing taxpayers approximately $27 a year per $100,000 of taxable home value.

“We are property tax payers and we recognize that this levy will add to our taxes,” said Janice Staton, representing First United Methodist Church. “We are fully in support of placing it on the November ballot so that we can vote in favor of it. We know from our firsthand experience that the crisis services that the county created during the pandemic are vital for people we care about and care for in the community."

Medical providers, faith community members and nonprofit leaders all echoed Staton’s support for the levy Thursday.

Sarah Robinson, an emergency room nurse, highlighted the benefits of services like the Mobile Support Team, which works to divert people from emergency rooms. Robinson said she recently watched a family lose a member because an intoxicated person was occupying a hospital bed.

“I don’t feel that’s a very appropriate situation, losing a loved one, and could be avoided with services that could provide for that specific kind of person,” Robinson said.

Other public commenters continued to highlight the life-saving effects of these programs.

Jill Bonny, the Executive Director of the Poverello Center, pointed out Missoula did not lose any residents due to exposure for the past two winters while the Emergency Winter Shelter was in operation.

“Going backwards will cost lives,” she warned.

Doug Cook, a clinician and case facilitator on the Mobile Support Team, provided examples of community members helped by these services, like a brother and sister experiencing multiple illnesses who were evicted from their housing. The Mobile Support Team helped the pair secure temporary shelter, medical care and storage for their belongings.

“That’s the kind of thing we do, 220 calls a month,” said Cook. “We do those things on a daily basis.”

The county commissioners also received written public comments in support of the levy, including a letter with 60 signatures. A handful of written comments also expressed concerns about the levy, citing high property taxes and the possibility that providing services could draw more people utilizing those services to the Missoula area.

No public commenters of the 20 who spoke Thursday opposed putting the levy on the ballot.

Subdivision approved

The county commissioners also unanimously approved a Riverside Industrial Major Subdivision Thursday, a project with residential, industrial and working lands components on 160 acres in the Wye.