Missoula County puts Larchmont housing proposal on back burner

A proposal to build housing on the Larchmont Golf Course property has been put on the back burner by Missoula County.

The land will be added to a list of other potential areas for housing in the county and be reviewed during the fiscal year 2023 budget process, county officials decided during a Thursday meeting.

About 160 people showed up to the virtual meeting to comment, with testimony running about 70-30 against the idea. The county received 142 pages of emailed comments.

The decision was a blow to affordable housing advocates in Missoula.

"I think this was an opportunity to do something at a meaningful scale. I think because of that, it's a little disappointing that they aren't willing to be bold and at least look into this a little more," said Brittany Palmer, North Missoula Community Development Corporation's Land Trust program manager and community organizer.

"I get that they may be doing something else, looking at other opportunities in the county, but this was right there in front of them."

Some of the proposal's opponents questioned losing green space and the time it took to develop the golf course to what they say is a high level.

"There's memorials on the golf course to different people that have been planted, there's benches that have been dedicated to their memory on their favorite hole or whatever," said Brent Harshbarger, who chairs the Larchmont board. "How do you replace that stuff?"

The Larchmont proposal would have added approximately 2,000 housing units to the Missoula urban area, 800 of which would have been designated specifically as affordable housing.

County staff noted it would have cost about $77,000 to explore the feasibility of the project. The developers, BlueLine Development, also proposed the construction of a new golf course farther south to replace Larchmont.

BlueLine Development is part of the Villagio and Trinity projects. The Villagio is the largest affordable housing project in Montana.

Missoula is in the midst of an extreme housing crisis. Rental rates have spiked to an average of over $1,100 per month in the city, according to a public report in November. The same report noted Missoula has a rental vacancy rate of just 0.38%.

Additionally, the crisis is exacerbated for those in minority communities. Fifty-two percent of Missoulians who identify their race as Hispanic pay more than 30% of their income toward housing. Forty-six percent of those in the city who identify their race as Black or African American pay more than 30% of their income toward housing.

Around 36% of white households in Missoula pay more than 30% of their income toward housing.

Generally, those paying 30% or more of their income are considered "cost-burdened," which means households "may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation, and medical care," according to the federal department of Housing and Urban Development.

Nearly 8,000 households in Missoula making under $50,000 a year are considered cost-burdened.

Golfing 18 holes at Larchmont Golf course, including green fees, a push-cart rental and golf club rentals, would cost approximately $73, or 6.6% of the average Missoulian's monthly rent.

Additionally, a report based on surveys by Bench Craft, a golf advertisement company, found that those who use U.S. golf courses have an average household income of $125,000, and 91% are homeowners.

Supporters of Larchmont have said it is one of the cheapest forms of recreation in Missoula. Others asked why Playfair Park or the county fairgrounds have not been considered for housing.

Playfair Park is free to all as public space.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick said Missoula cannot build its way out of the housing crisis.

"We're trying to meet national demand with local supply, which can never fit," Slotnick said. "I'm concerned we will never, ever build our way out of this. We're going to have to figure out some other type of intervention, so that the rise in wages actually parallels housing costs, or we bring down housing costs through some other type of intervention not yet invented."

The commissioners also brought up that Sx͏ʷtpqyen (pronounced S-wh-tip-KAYN) area off Mullan Road could add up to 6,000 new units of housing. Palmer said there is no caveat in those plans to build permanently affordable structures.

"It doesn't make sense to me that we were talking about the Sx͏ʷtpqyen plan as the solution to the housing crisis or as part of the solution to the housing crisis, because there's no affordability built into that plan," Palmer said.

The next fiscal year's budgeting process will likely begin in June, county officials said. At that point, the county will evaluate every parcel of county-owned land, commissioner Dave Strohmaier said.

During a presentation, Jeff Smith, a WGM employee representing the developers, mentioned the rarity of a project of this scale being considered in a single regulatory process.

"Every two, 10, 100 unit subdivision that gets approved goes through an extensive review process," Smith said. "These processes stack on top of each other, overloading staff. The opportunity to review one 2,000-unit development rather than 40 or 50 individual developments normally needed to make this kind of impact represents an efficiency in the process as an effective approach to getting us out of the housing deficit."

One resident who spoke during public comment said that many people who the project would have benefited were likely not able to make an 11 a.m. meeting.

The majority of those who did attend mentioned their love of golf and love of the course.

"I guess I would just want to emphasize that as a community I hope we can hold (the county) accountable to actually doing something on other county-held property that includes permanent affordability," Palmer said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

