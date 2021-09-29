Missoula County re-opens fall burning, effective Friday

Missoula County fire protection agencies are reopening fall burning, effective Friday.

At that time, the only burning that will be permitted is prescribed wild land and essential agriculture burning, according to a press release.

“Because the atmosphere becomes increasingly stable the later we get into fall, smoke from outdoor burning has the potential to linger longer in the area and get trapped under nightly inversions. To reduce the amount of smoke in the valleys, fall burning is limited to prescribed wild land and essential agriculture projects,” said Sarah Coefield, Missoula City-County Public Health Department Air Quality Specialist. “Once burning reopens in October, the Air Quality Program will look at smoke dispersion forecasts on a daily basis and issue restrictions based on atmospheric conditions.”

All outdoor burning in the county is by permit only and the general burning season (burning of yard debris/untreated vegetative waste generated onsite) remains closed until March 1, 2022. Within Missoula city limits, parcels must be at least one acre or more in size to be eligible for an outdoor burn permit.

Recreational fires are banned year-round, with exceptions for barbecues.