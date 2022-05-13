Missoula County receives brownfields cleanup grant

Redevelopment opportunities abound in Montana following the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of new environmental cleanup grants for 265 communities, including Missoula.

Missoula County will receive a $500,000 brownfields grant to clean up former industrial sites in East Missoula, Bonner, West Riverside, Milltown and Piltzville.

Brownfields include properties where the presence or potential presence of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants complicates opportunities for expansion, redevelopment or reuse.

In Missoula County, a variety of brownfield sites will benefit from the new brownfields grant funding.

Missoula County will use the EPA funds to conduct 18 environmental site assessments and develop additional cleanup and reuse plans. These site assessments examine current and historical uses of properties; and sample soil, water, air and building materials. This information will be used to evaluate potential contamination, determine cleanup options and initiate reuse planning.

Targeted sites include the East Missoula Town Center complex, which includes former fueling stations, a truck repair facility and a junk vehicles yard. Sites also include a former school building; a 108-acre former sawmill and industrial landfill; an 86-acre former gravel mine complex; and the Fort Missoula/Target Range area.

“This grant will allow the existing brownfields program to grow and further enhance housing affordability, recreational access and business opportunity through redevelopment of underused and languishing properties in the county,” said Sindie Kennedy, Missoula County brownfields manager.

Kennedy said the Missoula County brownfields program has already spent over $40 million in non-brownfields funding to support redevelopment.

The 265 recipients of the grant funding include numerous Montana communities.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will receive a $2 million brownfields assessment grant to complete environmental site assessments and spur redevelopment at dozens of properties in target areas in Anaconda, Billings and Libby.

Montana DEQ will use the EPA community-wide grant funds to conduct more than 50 environmental site assessments and develop additional site inventories, reuse plans and market studies to facilitate cleanup and redevelopment opportunities. The target areas for this grant include the 20-acre Anaconda Railyard, a 45,000-square-foot underutilized former paper company building in Billings and the Libby Food Pantry.

Also in Billings, the Big Sky Economic Development Authority will receive a $500,000 brownfields assessment grant to complete environmental site assessments and create economic redevelopment opportunities in the East Billings Urban Renewal District.

The Big Sky Economic Development Authority plans to use the funds to conduct 16 environmental site assessments and develop cleanup plans. Priority sites in this district include eight brownfields in old commercial and industrial areas, including an auto repair shop, a trucking business, steel facilities, and a warehouse.

Two Montana Indigenous communities will also receive EPA brownfields grants.

The Fort Belknap Indian Community in Harlem will receive a $500,000 Brownfields assessment cleanup grant to remove contaminants from several properties targeted for reuse.

The Fort Belknap Indian Community will use the EPA grant funds to clean up four targeted properties: a former school in Lodgepole, a former water treatment plant, the Sacred Heart Catholic School in Harlem, and the Old Agency Dump on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

The community plans to reuse the revitalized properties for solar energy production, new tourism opportunities, a disaster response center and a youth center.

In Lame Deer, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe will receive a $448,190 brownfields assessment grant to conduct environmental assessments and advance the cleanup of several properties on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The Tribe will use the EPA grant to inventory sites and conduct as many as 16 environmental site assessments. Vacant properties, former fueling stations with underground storage tanks and a site with 16 residential units are all priority sites in Lame Deer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.