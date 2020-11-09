 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula County: Record 106 COVID-19 cases Saturday
editor's pick alert

Missoula County: Record 106 COVID-19 cases Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 NIAID-RML

Missoula County reported Monday 173 new COVID-19 cases since its last update Friday including a record 106 cases on Saturday. The county also reported four additional COVID-related deaths since Friday for a total of 31 fatalities among county residents to date.

While the 173 newly reported cases reflect data from the past three days, the county said that 106 of the 173 cases were from a single day, Saturday, November 7, which is a record number of cases reported in a single day for Missoula County, according to a news release from the Missoula City-County Health Department.

"There are currently 898 active cases with more than 1,200 close contacts across the county ...

"There are currently 42 individuals hospitalized with complications related to COVID-19 infection in Missoula County facilities. Twenty-three of those 42 individuals are county residents."

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Partner: Kale Brown 'kind,' 'loving'
Local News

Partner: Kale Brown 'kind,' 'loving'

  • Updated

The Missoula County coroner identified Jesse James Kale Brown as the man who died Saturday after a shooting. Missoula police said an officer shot a man who refused to drop a knife.

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News