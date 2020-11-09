Missoula County: Record 106 COVID-19 cases Saturday

Missoula County reported Monday 173 new COVID-19 cases since its last update Friday including a record 106 cases on Saturday. The county also reported four additional COVID-related deaths since Friday for a total of 31 fatalities among county residents to date.

While the 173 newly reported cases reflect data from the past three days, the county said that 106 of the 173 cases were from a single day, Saturday, November 7, which is a record number of cases reported in a single day for Missoula County, according to a news release from the Missoula City-County Health Department.

"There are currently 898 active cases with more than 1,200 close contacts across the county ...

"There are currently 42 individuals hospitalized with complications related to COVID-19 infection in Missoula County facilities. Twenty-three of those 42 individuals are county residents."

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.